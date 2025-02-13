Thousands of Healthcare Organizations Trust UKG to Keep Operations Running Smoothly

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, today announced that it was ranked number one in Time & Attendance in the 2025 Best in KLAS Awards – Software and Services Report. UKG, already utilized for workforce management by 70% of Fortune 1000 healthcare organizations and the global leader in workforce management market share as ranked by NelsonHall, continues to expand its healthcare customer base, including growing more than 50% in the past two years. Attendees at ViVE 2025, taking place February 16-19 in Nashville, Tennessee and HIMSS, taking place March 3-6 in Las Vegas, Nevada, can see these solutions in action.

“UKG technology allows us to take better care of our people and our patients,” said Jon Stabbe, director of workforce management at Community Health System, a hospital system with 11,000 employees located in central California. “Our staff can see their schedules in UKG and pick up shifts at their home unit or nearby facilities, which gives them better work-life balance and has contributed to an increase in retention. At the same time, we’re able to look at patient ratios to make sure we always have the right staff in place to care for those patients. The changes we’ve put in place as a result of implementing UKG technology has helped us save $2.8 million.”

The AI-powered UKG Pro® HCM suite is built for driving operational efficiency, fostering a strong culture, and streamlining complex tasks, like time & attendance and scheduling, all while putting people at the center of strategies that improve business outcomes.

As the market leader in Time & Attendance in the 2025 Best in KLAS Awards – Software and Services report, UKG was recognized for its accurate labor cost tracking, payroll integration, productivity, employee self-service, compliance & reporting, and integration with other key functions such as scheduling, absence, and leave. The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care, and all rankings are a direct result of providers’ feedback.

“UKG has given us the opportunity to...change the way we do business, as well as transform the employee and patient experience,” said Michael Kimball, senior director of management engineering at St. Luke’s University Health Network, a nationally recognized non-profit network employing 20,000 employees across 15 campuses and over 350 outpatient sites. “With UKG, our pay codes have dropped by more than 50%, and our work rules similarly declined by an astronomical amount. We’ve also given power to our people by letting them pick up open shifts across our locations through the UKG Pro mobile app.”

UKG research shows 59% of frontline healthcare professionals view flexibility and work-life balance as an important factor when choosing an employer. Specialized healthcare solutions within the UKG HCM Pro suite help healthcare leaders maintain compliance while helping employees feel empowered in their day-to-day lives and give them the flexibility they want, including:

UKG Advanced Scheduling ensures the right clinical and support staff are in place when and where they’re needed to optimize shift coverage, reduce fatigue, and enhance patient care;

ensures the right clinical and support staff are in place when and where they’re needed to optimize shift coverage, reduce fatigue, and enhance patient care; UKG Clinical Scheduling Extensions helps forecast volume to create and manage schedules that factor in employee skills, licensure, experience, and preferences as well as the patient workload to support increased patient and employee satisfaction;

helps forecast volume to create and manage schedules that factor in employee skills, licensure, experience, and preferences as well as the patient workload to support increased patient and employee satisfaction; UKG EZCall ® for Physicians creates flexible, fair, and equitable physician work schedules in less time through automated scheduling;

creates flexible, fair, and equitable physician work schedules in less time through automated scheduling; The UKG Great Place To Work ® Hub provides recommendations and guidance in accordance with UKG Bryte AI to develop trust-building opportunities;

provides recommendations and guidance in accordance with UKG Bryte AI to develop trust-building opportunities; UKG Talk ® helps healthcare systems foster real-time synergy across the workforce to enhance engagement and streamline operations to keep employees connected to one another; and

helps healthcare systems foster real-time synergy across the workforce to enhance engagement and streamline operations to keep employees connected to one another; and UKG Wallet™ gives healthcare staff access to their earned wages at their convenience, provides financial learning and counseling, and opens the door to saving tools.

The UKG Pro suite will further incorporate UKG Bryte™ AI agents to address complex scheduling and payroll needs while fostering a high trust culture to drive productivity. UKG Bryte, trained by the world’s largest collection of people, work, and culture data, including decades of benchmarks and best practices from UKG’s Great Place to Work, empowers people from the frontlines to the front office to identify and utilize proven strategies to increase engagement and drive business and culture forward.

“With workforce shortages, changing regulations, and high levels of burnout, people leaders at healthcare systems need to ensure they have the tools and technology in place that supports their people, so patients receive optimal care,” said Nanne Finis, chief nurse executive at UKG. “With the latest technology, an unparalleled understanding of the healthcare industry, and specialty solutions, UKG is positioned to support all employees and leaders, so they can do what they do best: take care of people.”

ViVE attendees are encouraged to connect with UKG at booth #2750 and HIMSS attendees can meet with UKG at booth #3216. At each conference, attendees may book a demo to understand how UKG’s healthcare technology can empower their workforce while simplifying complex workforce and payroll needs with advanced, AI-powered solutions.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2025 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.