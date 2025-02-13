Future in Tech and OpenAxes Announce Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future in Tech (FiT) today announces a strategic partnership with OpenAxes. This partnership is centered on enhancing FiT’s data scraping ability through OpenAxes’ scalable, proven technology engines, aligning with FiT’s focus on data-centric innovation.

FiT is a leading provider of information governance and document lifecycle management focused on providing bespoke solutions for legal, education, and government sectors. With over a decade of experience, OpenAxes provides a comprehensive suite of technology solutions designed to address the complex challenges at the intersection of information governance, litigation readiness, and eDiscovery.

The partnership leverages OpenAxes’ proven technology, trusted by top-tier clients, to strengthen FiT’s capacity to offer comprehensive data solutions. Together, the companies will provide clients with a unified platform that simplifies data mobility, ensuring seamless integration of information governance and discovery processes.

“ Our clients need solutions that don’t just address today’s challenges but also anticipate tomorrow’s needs,” said FiT’s CEO Jules Buenabenta. “ By combining FiT’s expertise with OpenAxes’ technology, we’re enabling organizations to build governance frameworks that are scalable, secure, and future-proof.”

OpenAxes has built a reputation for delivering turnkey solutions that support information governance, litigation readiness, and workflow efficiency. Their expertise aligns with FiT’s goal to help organizations unburden data silos and provide regulatory-compliant, scalable solutions that evolve with their needs.

“ Our partnership with OpenAxes is a game-changer for the industry,” said Anthony Forde, President of FiT. “ We’re going beyond the traditional approaches to governance and data transfer by delivering a solution that manages the entire document lifecycle. This collaboration allows us to not only focus on getting data from point A to B, but on optimizing the ‘how’ and ‘why’ behind it.”

“ This partnership bridges two critical elements of data management—governance and mobility,” said OpenAxes CEO Mark McClory. “ With FiT's leadership in governance and our advanced technology, we’re positioned to deliver unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and compliance to our clients.”

The combined expertise of both companies will drive significant benefits for customers, providing them with the tools needed to manage data more effectively, achieve compliance, and optimize daily operations. FiT will utilize OpenAxes’ robust platform engines, while OpenAxes will benefit from FiT’s regulatory and governance knowledge.

The partnership is expected to have a significant industry impact by setting a new standard for integrated data governance and mobility solutions. The collaboration between the two organizations opens doors to expanded capabilities in the world of workflows, paving the way for long-term innovation.

The rollout of key initiatives under this partnership is set to begin in Q2 of this year. A key figure in facilitating this partnership is Dr. Galina Datskovsky, a thought leader sitting on both companies’ boards, whose vision helped merge the strengths of these organizations.

About Future in Tech (FiT)

Deployed in late 2023, FiT, “Future in Tech,” is dedicated to revolutionizing information governance and reshaping the landscape of retention and document lifecycle management. Our innovative software suite, tailored for corporate, legal and educational clients, drives cost reduction and provides flexible solutions to enhance efficiency, mitigate risks, and save time and money.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, FiT collaborates with industry leaders like AWS and proudly stands as a minority-owned enterprise. For more information about FiT and our suite of solutions, visit futureintech.com.