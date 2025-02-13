Pine Island New Energy Partners and Type One Energy Announce Collaboration to Mature Fusion Energy Supply Chain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pine Island New Energy Partners (PINEP), a private equity firm, and Type One Energy, the leading stellarator fusion company in the market, today announced their strategic collaboration to accelerate the maturation of a more robust supply chain for the fusion energy industry.

As the global fusion sector moves aggressively toward commercialization, the need to refine and scale the supply of specialized components and advanced manufacturing capabilities is more urgent than ever. Through this collaboration, PINEP can better provide the capital and management assistance needed to enable these fusion industry supplier chain companies to meet the needs of the growing fusion industry. The role of Type One Energy is that of an advisory institutional operating partner, working together with PINEP to identify and evaluate companies which have the technology and expertise, such as manufacturing high-temperature superconductors, providing advanced materials, and performing precision manufacturing, to grow and succeed in this emerging market.

“We are excited to partner with Type One Energy to help scale the companies that will enable the commercial fusion industry to thrive,” said Chris Good, Managing Partner at Pine Island New Energy Partners. “Our strategy focuses on growth-stage supply chain companies that produce critical technologies serving both fusion and the broader electrification markets. By working with Type One Energy’s technical team, we can better evaluate and support companies that will be crucial to this transformative industry.”

This announcement follows the recent announcement that the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Type One Energy will jointly develop and evaluate a fusion power plant project in the Tennessee Valley region, with TVA building and operating the plant using Type One Energy stellarator fusion power technology. The company’s collaboration with PINEP will strengthening the supply chain necessary to build Infinity Two as well as scale the broader fusion industry to meet the more than $1T/year global market demand for 20,000 GW of safe, abundant, clean fusion energy.

“To bring fusion energy to the global energy markets, we need to cultivate an efficient, reliable, and innovative world-wide supply chain,” said Chris Mowry, CEO of Type One Energy. “By partnering with PINEP, we can combine our fusion industry knowledge with their expertise to address this challenge in a more practical way.”