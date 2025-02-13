Pearl Partners with Open Dental to Offer AI-Powered Diagnostic Imaging

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced a partnership with Open Dental Software to integrate its AI-powered solutions into Open Dental’s practice management system (PMS). Through this partnership, Pearl’s Second Opinion® AI is now fully integrated within Open Dental’s Imaging Module, enabling seamless AI-powered radiographic analysis for dental professionals nationwide.

Pearl’s industry-leading Second Opinion® platform is an AI-powered, real-time radiologic detection aid that assists dentists by identifying conditions such as cavities, bone loss, and other dental abnormalities with greater accuracy and confidence. By embedding Second Opinion® directly into Open Dental’s Imaging Module, practitioners can now access AI-driven insights within their existing workflow, enhancing diagnostic precision and streamlining patient care.

“Our partnership with Open Dental further expands AI accessibility to dental professionals in the U.S. and supports our commitment to making AI an integral part of dentists’ daily operations,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “By integrating Second Opinion® into Open Dental’s trusted practice management platform, our technology enhances the accuracy of clinical evaluations, reduces diagnostic uncertainty, and fosters greater patient confidence in treatment recommendations.”

Open Dental’s robust and flexible platform is trusted by dental practices for its efficiency, customization, and cost-effectiveness. The addition of Pearl’s AI capabilities enhances the platform’s imaging functionality, helping dentists make more informed decisions and deliver higher-quality care.

“We are committed to providing dental practices with the most advanced tools to support their clinical and operational needs,” said Mark Johnson, Vice President of Development at Open Dental. “Integrating Pearl’s AI solution into our Imaging Module aligns well with our mission to enhance dental care through innovation. With this integration, Open Dental users can seamlessly leverage AI-assisted image analysis without disrupting their current workflow.”

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo.

About Open Dental

Founded in 2003 by a dentist, Open Dental Software is one of the most widely-used practice management software programs in the industry. The software is powerful, highly customizable, and affordable, leading to continued rapid growth. Designed for practices of any size, Open Dental streamlines practice management, so staff can focus on patient care. Open Dental is committed to innovation and serving dentists’ needs.

Learn more at opendental.com.