HealthTap to Provide Virtual Care to Formerly Incarcerated Individuals via Nationwide Collaboration with NaphCare

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTap, a leading virtual healthcare provider delivering affordable, high-quality primary care, today announced a nationwide collaboration with leading correctional health care company NaphCare, Inc. In federal correctional systems contracted with NaphCare, HealthTap will be a valuable partner by providing virtual primary care and urgent care.

“Our mission is to provide access to quality primary care for every American, and that includes the hundreds of thousands who are trying to rebuild their lives during and after being incarcerated. We believe these individuals have the same right as anyone else to build a lasting relationship with a primary care provider they trust, and are proud to work with NaphCare to make our network of clinicians available,” said HealthTap CEO and Co-founder Sean Mehra. “If our society truly believes in rehabilitation through our correctional system, it’s imperative that we help this population achieve better health so they are best positioned to contribute back to that society.”

More than 600,000 people are released from correctional systems every year in the U.S. with the majority having health conditions. Incarcerated individuals are a highly vulnerable population suffering from multiple chronic conditions that require medication management and mental health support. By working with HealthTap, NaphCare facilitates access to high-quality care from licensed healthcare providers to help manage their patients’ ongoing health concerns while addressing a key hurdle that can hinder a person’s reentry into society – access to care. Visits are scheduled and coordinated through the patient’s case manager, who also will help the patient navigate any follow-up care needed.

“Continuity of care and access to care is extremely important to us, and the national expansion of our network with HealthTap is a testament to our proactive, patient-centered approach,” said Katherine Tarica, Chief Operating Officer – Federal Division at NaphCare. “As a forward-thinking and mission-driven virtual care provider, HealthTap will allow NaphCare to enhance the delivery of medical care to our patients.”

HealthTap’s nationwide rollout follows a successful partnership with NaphCare in Texas, Colorado, Arizona, and Florida, where HealthTap demonstrated it could deliver high-quality, reliable, cost-effective care using clinicians who manage patient needs with compassion. With this expansion, HealthTap has shown itself as a capable partner for any organization who is looking for a virtual care provider that can support patients requiring significant assistance from caregivers or care administrators, whether living in facilities or requiring at-home care.

HealthTap combines a compassionate network of clinicians with the latest technology, including its proprietary Dr.A.I.™ technology, a pre-appointment patient interview experience powered by GPT-4. This combination provides its partners and their populations with the best-quality and most-efficient virtual care option in the industry.

The nationwide launch of the NaphCare partnership signals continued momentum for HealthTap, which recently announced it now accepts nearly all insurance types that cover more than 280 million Americans.

About HealthTap

HealthTap is a tech-enabled virtual physician practice available in all 50 states. We provide cost-effective, quality primary care to patients via our direct-to-consumer model and in partnerships with payers, health systems, at-risk providers, health sharing organizations, chronic condition management companies, and medical suppliers. Our platform seamlessly integrates into existing patient workflows, EMRs, and care channels, offering patients the ability to choose to see the same doctor over time, with same-day appointments, fast doctor responses, and 365-day urgent care access.

For more info, visit healthtap.com.

About NaphCare, Inc.

NaphCare, Inc., partners with local, state and federal government agencies nationwide to provide innovative healthcare, technology and administrative solutions for complex problems within the correctional system. The company’s industry-leading approach to correctional healthcare includes designing and implementing evidence-based clinical programs to address the specific challenges of the corrections environment. Above all, NaphCare aims to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. NaphCare is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Additional information can be found on the company’s website: www.naphcare.com or www.techcareehr.com.