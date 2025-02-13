Notabene, M2 and Mastercard Partner to Simplify Compliance and Increase Consumer Trust with Crypto Credential Integration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Notabene, a leading provider of crypto compliance solutions, today announced a new partnership with Mastercard to bring simplicity and enhanced safety to their powerful crypto compliance tools. Through a pilot program with M2, a prominent Abu Dhabi-based virtual assets service provider (VASP) regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Notabene will integrate Mastercard Crypto Credential into its SafeTransact platform, facilitating the secure and privacy-preserving exchange of transaction metadata for M2’s digital asset trading services.

Mastercard Crypto Credential verifies transactions among consumers and businesses using blockchain networks, providing the assurance that a user has met a set of verification standards and confirming that the recipient’s wallet supports the transferred asset. The solution simplifies the consumer experience by allowing crypto exchange users to send and receive digital assets – such as stablecoins being leveraged for remittances, a growing use case – using simple aliases, instead of the typically long and complex blockchain addresses. This empowers people to enjoy peace of mind knowing they are transacting with verified users, while reducing the risk of losing assets due to typos or incompatible assets. It also brings greater trust and certainty to crypto transactions through the exchange of metadata and Travel Rule information.

This integration between Notabene, M2 and Mastercard aims to significantly improve counterparty identification rates, ensuring compliance with the Travel Rule while reducing friction in VASP-to-VASP and cross-border transactions. By employing advanced encryption and data minimization practices, the integration will help ensure that sensitive information is protected while also enabling convenient and compliant transactions. The pilot aims to showcase how VASPs and traditional financial institutions can come together to mitigate risks associated with digital asset transfers while maintaining operational simplicity for institutions and their retail customers.

Pelle Braendgaard, CEO of Notabene, commented on the partnership: "Our collaboration with Mastercard represents a significant leap forward in making crypto transactions as safe and straightforward as traditional financial operations. By combining our expertise in crypto compliance with Mastercard's global reach and digital assets capabilities, we're setting a new standard for consumer trust in crypto payments. This partnership is not just about solving today’s compliance challenges but also lays the groundwork for supporting innovations such as self-hosted wallet integrations, further expanding the scope of secure and trusted crypto transactions."

"As the digital assets ecosystem matures, Mastercard is continuing to innovate to stay ahead while ensuring safe, compliant, and trusted interactions,” said Raj Dhamodharan, executive vice president, Blockchain & Digital Assets at Mastercard. “By integrating Mastercard Crypto Credential with Notabene’s industry-leading compliance solutions, we're enhancing connectivity and trust to foster the adoption and integration of a range of digital assets – from Bitcoin to stablecoins – into the global financial ecosystem. This partnership with Notabene and M2 expands our reach and interoperability across the crypto landscape."

In collaboration with M2, Mastercard and Notabene are demonstrating practical applications of this joint solution. Deepak Garg, Chief Compliance Officer at M2, adds: "As a leading virtual assets service provider, we are committed to staying aligned with global regulatory standards while enhancing the user experience for our customers. By partnering with Notabene and Mastercard, we can bring even more secure and compliant digital asset transactions to a global audience. This approach not only strengthens trust with our customers, but also opens new opportunities for growth by expanding the network of reliable counterparties for safe and secure transactions."

The pilot program is currently limited to select regions, including the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and several European countries, with plans for expansion in the near future.

Interested in integrating Mastercard Crypto Credential into your transaction authorization workflow? Visit notabene.id/mastercard to learn more.

About Notabene

Notabene is the crypto industry’s premier platform for pre-transaction authorization and decision-making, empowering customers to detect and prevent high-risk activities before they occur. With SOC-2 and ISO27001 security certification and a strong focus on privacy and user experience, Notabene’s flagship product, SafeTransact, offers a comprehensive suite of features, including real-time authorization, decision-making, counterparty sanctions screening, and self-hosted wallet identification. Headquartered in New York, Notabene operates globally and has a presence in Switzerland, Singapore, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Trusted by over 200 companies, including Copper, Luno, Crypto.com, and Bitstamp, Notabene offers a full suite of Travel Rule compliance tools to ensure compliance with global and local regulations.

www.notabene.id

About M2

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M2 has a mission to drive virtual asset adoption within the UAE by delivering a secure and transparent trading environment for investors. The platform provides investors with a growing suite of virtual asset products while ensuring strict regulatory compliance. Regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) located in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), M2 Limited and M2 Custody Limited are committed to ensuring a safe trading experience, upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance.

www.m2.com

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com