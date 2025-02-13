Five Leading MLSs and Associations Integrate Lundy’s Navigator AI for Smarter, Faster Member Support

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lundy, Inc., continues to transform the real estate industry, now providing support with Navigator — its AI-powered tool explicitly built for MLSs and associations. Unlike generic AI chatbots, Navigator delivers instant, organization-specific answers by pulling directly from an MLS or association’s internal knowledge base — eliminating inefficiencies and reducing support workload.

Lundy is proud to announce that five leading real estate organizations — FMLS, Realcomp Ltd. II, Bluegrass REALTORS®, HiveMLS, and MetroTex — have already partnered with Lundy to enhance their member and staff support. With many more MLSs and associations in the queue or actively onboarding, Navigator is quickly becoming the industry standard for AI-driven support. These organizations leverage Navigator to streamline operations, augment their support staff's abilities, ensure policy consistency, and provide their members/subscribers faster, more accurate assistance.

Some are even feeding it vendor contracts, enabling them to ask complex clarifying questions about agreement terms while also efficiently managing vendor expiration and renewal schedules.

New Member/Subscriber-Facing Features:

Instant Answers via Text

Agents can now text or call Navigator at a dedicated support number to receive instant, organization-specific answers. By saving this number, they can reach out anytime, just like messaging knowledgeable support staff who can always assist. This ensures members and subscribers always have access to expert guidance.

After-hours Support Hotline

Members and subscribers also have access to a support phone number available after-hours without the high costs of staffing a 24/7 support team. For MLSs and associations, this means reduced operational strain, lower support costs, and an enhanced member experience with around-the-clock assistance.

Solving the Biggest Support Challenges for MLSs & Associations:

MLSs and associations face a growing demand for timely, accurate support, yet traditional methods leave real estate professionals waiting on responses, navigating complex policies, or dealing with outdated FAQs. Navigator transforms support by:

Delivering instant, organization-specific answers from an MLS or association’s internal knowledge base.

Ensuring seamless, consistent communication across multiple offices and teams.

Reducing the strain on support staff by providing an AI-powered self-service solution for agents, members, and subscribers.

Richard Gibbens, Bluegrass REALTORS® CEO says, “The Lundy Navigator has revolutionized our operations by transforming our access to governing documents, rules and regulations, and board minutes. It's made onboarding smoother, enhanced our access to institutional knowledge, and significantly boosted our efficiency.”

About Lundy Inc.

Lundy Inc. is a pioneer in voice-first technology, committed to transforming the real estate industry through inclusive, intuitive solutions. Our flagship products leverage AI and voice commands to make property discovery, transactions, and information accessible to everyone.