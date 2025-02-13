TurnOnGreen Expands Defense Market Presence with $4.5 Million in New Contracts

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC:TOGI) ("TurnOnGreen" or the "Company") continues its expansion in the defense sector with significant new contracts. Digital Power Corporation ("DPC"), a division of TurnOnGreen specializing in custom-engineered power solutions, has secured two (2) contracts to design and manufacture advanced power systems for military applications, including the full electrification of all-terrain 4x4 light reconnaissance vehicles for commando ground forces. These vehicles enhance mobility across diverse terrains while supporting critical mission capabilities.

The contracts also include power solutions for self-contained hybrid land navigation systems (INS/GPS) used in tanks, self-propelled weapons, missile launchers, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and high-mobility radar systems. Additionally, TurnOnGreen continues to supply custom-designed, uninterruptible power solutions for mission-critical communications and networking systems across land, sea, and airborne platforms.

Further strengthening its presence in the defense industry, TurnOnGreen has entered into a strategic agreement with a leading defense original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Under this partnership, the Company will supply and integrate advanced power systems to electrify off-road vehicles used by ground forces and security agencies. Designed for extreme environmental conditions, these rugged vehicles ensure reliable transport for soldiers and heavy payloads across deserts, rocky trails, swamps, and streams. TurnOnGreen has also been selected to develop complete power and electrical solutions for next-generation Light Armored Vehicles, with the total contract value expected to range between $15 million and $19 million over a three-year period.

Expanding its global footprint, TurnOnGreen is also providing specialized uninterruptible power solutions to a major aerospace and defense corporation. These systems are crucial in supporting Transportable Tactical Command Communications infrastructure, playing a vital role in military operations worldwide.

TurnOnGreen’s innovative power solutions continue to support modern military operations in challenging environments. The Company’s collaboration with defense OEMs has led to the successful development and deployment of power systems that meet strict operational and environmental standards, ensuring compliance with international military regulations.

“Our ability to secure contracts with some of the world’s largest domestic and international defense firms highlights the reliability and performance of TurnOnGreen’s technology,” said Amos Kohn, Chairman and CEO of TurnOnGreen. “By delivering rigorously tested solutions for mission-critical applications, we continue to showcase our expertise in high-grade power electronics for modern warfare and tactical vehicles.”

Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen, added, “As we expand in aerospace, defense, and telecommunications, we remain committed to delivering innovative and dependable power solutions that create long-term value. Our focus on high-growth verticals, including electric vehicle charging and defense electronics, ensures continued financial growth and maximized returns for our shareholders.”

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen Inc. (OTC:TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, high-performance power solutions for mission-critical applications in some of the world's most demanding environments. Serving diverse industries, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-Mobility, TurnOnGreen delivers cutting-edge, reliable power technologies tailored to meet complex operational needs. With over 50 years of expertise, TurnOnGreen leverages decades of experience to develop customer-driven solutions that drive innovation and efficiency. The company collaborates closely with clients to engineer advanced products that enhance performance, sustainability, and reliability across multiple sectors.

TurnOnGreen is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

