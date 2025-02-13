SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global enhances legal capabilities in Denmark through a Collaboration Agreement with Hansen TaxLegal, a high net worth and international lax law firm based in Copenhagen.

Hansen TaxLegal consists of seasoned professionals with decades of experience in the tax law sector and deep experience with the Danish tax administration. They serve a diverse clientele, including legal professionals, accountants, high-net-worth individuals, capital funds, companies, and primary shareholders. Consistently recognized by Chambers and Partners as a leading firm, the team specializes in developing strategic, client-centric solutions for wealth management, civil law, succession planning, foundations and trust, risk management, transfer pricing, restructuring, purchase and sale agreements, and tax advisory services.

“As a firm dedicated to delivering substantial results for our clients, we focus on seeing solutions where others see challenges,” said Managing Partner Jan Hansen. “Our team includes experienced professionals with Andersen and Big Four roots who bring a strategic perspective to client engagements, ensuring we meet client goals effectively. Our collaboration with Andersen Global allows us to broaden the scope of our services, providing even more value to our clients both locally and internationally.”

Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global’s Chairman and CEO, added, “Hansen TaxLegal is highly regarded for their deep local knowledge and unwavering commitment to creating value for clients. We’ve maintained a mutually beneficial relationship with Jan and his team for a number of years, making this collaboration the ideal next step. Their expertise in high net worth and international tax matters positions them as a strong addition to our global organization, further establishing a seamless, multidisciplinary platform in the region and reinforcing our ability to meet the evolving needs of clients in Denmark and beyond.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals worldwide. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 18,000 professionals across over 500 locations worldwide through its member and collaborating firms.