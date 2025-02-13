Swap and Signifyd Partner to Empower Brands With Secure, Seamless Global Commerce

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swap, the e-commerce operating system (OS) that consolidates global operations within one platform for e-commerce brands, today announced a strategic partnership with Signifyd, a leader in fraud and abuse prevention. Swap and Signifyd will work together to deliver the most secure cross-border platform on the market. By integrating Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform with Swap Global, merchants can scale internationally with confidence, benefiting from clear and predictable total costs, reduced fraud risks, and optimized checkout experiences.

Cross-border commerce presents unique challenges for e-commerce brands - from unexpected costs and fraud risks to compliance issues and operational inefficiencies. Recognizing these challenges, Swap is partnering with Signifyd to address these pain points by offering a fully integrated solution that streamlines global expansion while protecting merchants from financial risk.

George Felgate, Head of EMEA Partnerships at Signifyd, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Swap in a collaboration that will combine the best of Swap’s cross-border expertise with Signifyd’s fraud and abuse detection technologies to provide a comprehensive solution for merchants looking to expand globally. This partnership not only addresses the critical challenges of cross-border commerce but will empower brands to scale with confidence, knowing they can maximize payment conversions whilst being protected from fraud and abuse."

Sam Atkinson, CEO and Co-founder of Swap Commerce said: “With Signifyd, Swap furthers its abilities to provide a best-in-class cross-border solution for our brand partners. Given the macroeconomic headwinds for some ecommerce brands, it’s essential to have a partner in place that can best mitigate the risk of selling globally. Through Swap and Signifyd, brands can now have the best of both worlds.”

As of today, merchants can now scale internationally with confidence by streamlining cross-border logistics and compliance through Swap, and mitigating fraud risk through Signifyd. Signifyd’s AI-powered fraud detection protects checkout conversion by approving more legitimate transactions while blocking fraudulent ones, backed by financial guarantees against chargebacks. This, combined with Swap’s transparent landed costs and operational efficiencies, allows the two companies to eliminate hidden fees, reduce cart abandonment, and maximize revenue, while ensuring seamless, secure global expansion.

To learn more about Swap, visit www.swap-commerce.com.

About Swap

Founded in 2022 by Sam Atkinson and Zach Bailet, Swap is the e-commerce operating system that manages all operations for direct-to-consumer brands. Swap is e-commerce evolved. The company is designed to help direct-to-consumer brands simplify their tech stack, by improving every pain point in a brand’s operations journey – from shipping, tracking, and package-protection, to returns and cross-border.

About Signifyd

Signifyd is the leading provider of fraud and abuse protection for ecommerce merchants, leveraging AI and a vast Commerce Network to eliminate risk and optimize conversion. Trusted by thousands of global brands, Signifyd enables retailers to scale confidently while delivering seamless shopping experiences for customers. Learn more at www.signifyd.com.