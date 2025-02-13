Waldom Electronics Launches Mini Reel Program in Partnership with Molex

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waldom Electronics, a leading Master Distributor of electronic components selling exclusively to other distributors and never to OEMs, has partnered with Molex to introduce the Waldom x Molex Mini Reel Program.

This new initiative provides Molex distributors with access to over 450 high-demand Molex parts, spanning Board-to-Board, Wire-to-Board, and FFC-FPC connectors, available immediately from stock in right-sized reel options—eliminating long lead times, reducing costs, and minimizing excess inventory.

Traditionally, high Minimum Order Quantities (MOQs) and long lead times (averaging 18 weeks) have posed challenges for distributors, often resulting in excess stock, increased financial strain, and supply chain inefficiencies.

With the Waldom x Molex Mini Reel Program, distributors can now purchase parts in small-size reel options, ensuring they get exactly what they need—without the wait.

Immediate Stock Availability, Reduced Costs, and Greater Flexibility

This program is designed to streamline supply chain management and offer greater purchasing flexibility. By reducing the MOQ investment required and eliminating long waits, Waldom enables distributors to:

Access high-demand Molex parts immediately from stock

Reduce waste and avoid excess stock

Optimize costs with a lower upfront investment

Enhance efficiency by aligning purchases with real demand

For example, purchasing Molex Part #53748-0408, a 0.50mm Pitch SlimStack Plug, previously required:

MOQ investment with Molex: 18,000 pieces at $20,000 with 18-week lead time

MOQ investment with Waldom: 375 pieces for just $500, available immediately

How to Access the Program

Molex distributors can access the Waldom x Molex Mini Reel Program and explore in-stock available parts by visiting https://www.waldom.com/en/molex-mini-reel-/.

For more details, watch our informational video https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/361243959 to see how this program can benefit your business.

About Waldom Electronics

For over 78 years, Waldom Electronics has established itself as “The Distributor’s Distributor,” specializing in the distribution of electronic and electrical components exclusively to a global network of over 2,500 Distributors. Unlike other distributors, Waldom does not sell to OEMs or end-users. Offering a wide variety of supply chain solutions, Waldom supports manufacturers and distributors with reduced Minimum Order Quantities (MOQs) and an extensive inventory of over 230,000 difficult-to-find parts. Partnered with more than 50 industry-leading manufacturers, Waldom’s Green Stock Program is a notable initiative where they manage distributor stock rotations and scrap allowances. This program has successfully repurposed over 7 billion components, preventing them from ending up in landfills. For more information, visit www.waldom.com.