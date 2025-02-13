Builder.ai Secures and Automates Identities in the Cloud with CyberArk

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced that Builder.ai has selected CyberArk to secure identities across its multi-cloud environment, protecting and automating workforce and developer user access to all apps with intelligent privilege controls.

Builder.ai leads the industry with its AI-powered composable software platform, allowing anyone with an idea to develop an app (web or mobile) more quickly and affordably. By decomposing software into reusable Lego-like features and combining them with cutting-edge AI and a patented software assembly line, Builder.ai has demonstrated global success in enabling customers of all sizes to adopt a software-first approach.

To support its expansion, Builder.ai requires the ability to secure and automate the access of its growing employee base to resources located all over the world. The company identified the need for comprehensive identity security to protect its users and assets, and to meet the requirements of security-conscious enterprise customers.

To address this critical need, Builder.ai turned to CyberArk, deploying Workforce and Developer solutions from the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to secure a wide range of access points across the entire user journey – including endpoint, browser, identity and session protection – in a centralized, friction-free and highly visible way. Builder.ai plans for upwards of 2,500 internal users to easily and securely access a vast range of resources once the project fully deploys. They also aim to introduce a modern privileged access management program centered on CyberArk, boosting cloud security by implementing Zero Standing Privileges for the highest-risk access to their cloud services.

James Kelly, Global Head of Platform Support, Builder.ai, said, “Builder.ai is committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to innovate securely. By partnering with CyberArk, we are not only enhancing our security posture but also streamlining access for our users. This collaboration allows us to maintain our focus on delivering high-quality, AI-driven software solutions while ensuring that sensitive data remains protected in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

“Privileged access exists in every user, especially in AI-powered, cloud-native organizations. To manage and secure the identity-centric attack surface at cloud velocity, modern organizations need an automated platform approach based on Zero Standing Privileges,” said Matt Cohen, CEO at CyberArk. “As the nature of identity changes, the way we secure identities must necessarily change. We’re pleased that Builder.ai picked CyberArk to reimagine their approach to securing user access to the assets their business relies on.”

