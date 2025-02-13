Eutelsat and ATSS Renew Strategic Partnership for Premium Satellite Services Across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) and Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Telecommunications Solutions and Services (ATSS) have renewed their satellite capacity agreement on the EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite reinforcing the long-standing collaboration between the two companies. The contract signing took place during the LEAP event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ATSS is a leader in satellite communications in the MENA region. Under this latest agreement, it will continue to leverage the unparalleled Ku-band coverage of the EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite to deliver premium broadcast services across the Middle East and North Africa.

The deal further cements Eutelsat’s 7/8 degrees West position as the leading video hotspot in the region and ensures ATSS and its customers can continue the exclusive distribution of multiple television channels to the millions of homes across its footprint.

José Ignacio González-Núñez, RVP, MENA & Americas Sales Video Business Unit said, “Eutelsat is delighted to extend its partnership with ATSS. This renewal reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting ATSS’s growth by strengthening its capabilities in broadcasting, enabling it to further enhance its customer offer.”

“This collaboration with Eutelsat Group is a pivotal step in expanding our satellite service portfolio, ensuring secure and resilient connectivity for clients across various industries,” said Eng. Abdullah Alosaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ATSS. “By integrating Eutelsat’s advanced satellite capabilities, we continue to drive digital transformation and smart connectivity across the Kingdom.”

