PT Solutions Partners with the University of South Florida

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PT Solutions (PTS), a clinician-founded and led practice with 550 points of service in 25 states, is extending its people-centered approach to supporting the local physical therapy and athletic training community in Tampa with a gift to the University of South Florida (USF).

Driven by a desire to grow services for students, practitioners, and patients, PTS has committed nearly $270,000 to USF’s physical therapy students and program over the next three years. The contribution includes $90,000 to support student events, tutoring, DPT program resources, and $180,000 in Educational Assistance Awards. “ At PT Solutions, we believe in investing in the future of our profession by supporting the next generation of clinicians and leaders. Partnering with the University of South Florida allows us to contribute to the development of talented students who will shape the future of physical therapy and athletic training,” said PT Solutions Physical Therapy CEO & Founder Dale Yake, PT, DPT, OCS, ATC. “ This collaboration is not just about financial support—it’s about fostering innovation, mentorship, and excellence that will positively impact both students and the communities they will serve.”

USF Health's School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences offers the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program and the professional athletic training program. The school’s unique placement within the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine allows an unmatched collaboration and synergy in education, clinical care, and research.

For students like Anthony DeKraker, USF DPT student and PT Solutions Education Assistance Award recipient, this opportunity is priceless. " I completed my second clinical at PT Solutions' Carrollwood, Florida, location. I was thoroughly impressed by the team's commitment to making my experience a valuable learning opportunity. I am particularly excited about the structured mentorship PT Solutions provides to its clinicians and am considering their Orthopedic Residency program as the next step in my career. Ultimately, I aspire to offer the same level of learning and support to future DPT students that PT Solutions provided me."

“ We are excited to partner with PT Solutions,” said Doug Haladay, associate dean for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and director of the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation. “ Their generous contribution and commitment to student engagement and workforce development significantly enhance our physical therapy and athletic training programs. This collaboration will provide invaluable support and resources, fostering growth and excellence within our community.”

Haladay added that the funds also help address Florida's growing need for physical therapists and athletic trainers.

About USF Health

USF Health's mission is to envision and implement the future of health. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the Taneja College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, and USF Health’s multispecialty physicians’ group. The University of South Florida, a high-impact research university dedicated to student success and committed to community engagement, generates an annual economic impact of more than $6 billion. Through hundreds of millions of dollars in research activity each year, USF is a leader in solving global problems and improving lives. For more information, visit health.usf.edu

About PT Solutions Physical Therapy

Founded in 2003 by CEO and physical therapist Dale Yake, PT Solutions Physical Therapy is a physical therapy practice based in Atlanta, Georgia, with more than 550 points of service across 25 states. PT Solutions provides physical and occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, athletic training, and sports medicine services in outpatient, inpatient rehabilitation, and acute care settings. PT Solutions continues to expand its national footprint through its unique model of hospital partnerships, private acquisitions, and de novo clinics. Through its APTA-accredited residency program, PT Solutions educates, trains, and trusts its professionals to provide research-supported care in hospitality-driven and service-oriented environments. For more information on PT Solutions, please visit ptsolutions.com.