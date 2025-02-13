Nuvve Engages Roth Capital Partners as Strategic M&A Advisor

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in grid modernization and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, announced today that in complement to Cappello Global, Nuvve has engaged Roth Capital Partners to provide M&A and investment bank advisory services. The collaboration supports Nuvve’s strategic growth initiatives as it continues to expand its market presence, enhance its grid modernization strategy, and bolster vehicle-to-grid (V2G) ecosystem deployment.

Roth Capital Partners, a leading investment banking firm with extensive experience in the cleantech and energy sectors, will provide Nuvve with guidance on potential acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and market expansion opportunities. This engagement aligns with Nuvve’s commitment to scaling its operations and delivering innovative energy solutions to support the transition for a more sustainable and resilient grid. The Nuvve executive team believes that its technology and IP puts the company in a great position to become the leader in grid modernization by providing through its platform one of the most advanced AI based energy management technologies in the market.

“The partnership with Roth is a key element in identifying and executing on opportunities to further accelerate the deployment and adoption of our platform and accelerate our growth,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO and Founder at Nuvve. “Nuvve remains committed to keeping the cost of energy equitable by optimizing the use of energy storage and transforming the way electric vehicles interact with the grid with a growing portfolio of V2G-enabled solutions and partnerships with major utilities, fleet operators, and energy providers.”

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE) is a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, providing scalable, intelligent energy management solutions that enable electric vehicles to store and distribute energy. By integrating V2G technology with renewable energy sources, Nuvve helps create a more sustainable and efficient grid. For more information, visit www.nuvve.com.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners is a full-service investment banking firm dedicated to serving emerging growth companies and their investors. With a strong focus on cleantech, energy, and sustainability sectors, Roth provides strategic advisory, equity and debt financing, and M&A services. For more information, visit www.roth.com.

