Aramark Sports + Entertainment Named Food and Beverage Provider for Nebraska Athletics Venues

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nebraska Athletics and Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark, NYSE: ARMK) today announced a new multi-year partnership to manage all gameday food and beverage services, including concessions and premium spaces, at the University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium, Bob Devaney Sports Center, and other University-operated athletic venues beginning this year.

Aramark, the award-winning food and beverage provider at more than 60 premier stadiums, arenas, and sports facilities across North America, is expanding its portfolio by adding the University of Nebraska as its fourth Big Ten Conference client alongside the University of Iowa, University of Minnesota, and University of Washington.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nebraska Athletics as we grow our presence in the Big Ten and throughout the NCAA,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “College sports fans are incredibly dedicated, and we take immense pride in delivering unforgettable food and beverage experiences through our fan-first philosophy. We eagerly anticipate welcoming Cornhuskers fans and showcasing our hospitality on every game day.”

Aramark will also introduce advancements designed to improve speed of service at concession stands and increase the variety of food and beverage offerings, while continuing to offer local fan favorites. In addition to service enhancements, major stadium renovations are planned for Nebraska Athletics’ football facilities in the coming years, which Aramark will play a key role in developing.

“Aramark Sports + Entertainment is well known as an industry leader in the food and beverage services space,” said Troy Dannen, Director of Athletics at the University of Nebraska. “As we continually strive to provide the best fan experience possible at all of our venues, Aramark will have a great impact in making our concessions operations more efficient and providing fans with additional offerings. Additionally, Aramark has successfully assisted with the implementation of alcohol sales in several college stadiums in recent years, and their expertise in that area will be critical as we add alcohol sales in all of our venues beginning with the 2025 season.”

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage and retail programs in premier professional and collegiate stadiums and arenas along with convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations including autonomous markets and dining concepts powered by artificial intelligence and has provided hospitality services at high-profile sporting events like the MLB World Series, MLB at Rickwood Field, NBA All-Star, and Indianapolis 500. Visit Aramark Sports + Entertainment's website to learn more or connect on LinkedIn and X.

About Nebraska Athletics

The University of Nebraska Athletic Department is a member of the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA. Nebraska sponsors 24 varsity sports, including 14 women's programs and 10 men's programs. Nebraska has a long history of success in athletics, including 29 team national championships highlighted by five national championships in football and five in volleyball. Nebraska fans are among the most loyal in the nation, with Memorial Stadium sold out for 403 consecutive home football games, a streak that dates back to 1962. The Husker volleyball program has sold out more than 300 consecutive matches entering the 2025 season and has led the nation in attendance the past several years.