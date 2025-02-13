EXEO Group Selects Tonkean as Premier Process Automation and Orchestration Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EXEO Group Inc., the global provider of engineering and system solutions, today announced that it has selected Tonkean, the first-of-its-kind intake and orchestration platform, as its primary platform partner for process automation and orchestration initiatives.

EXEO Group is involved in a wide range of complex initiatives spanning many different domains, from telecommunications to construction, civil engineering to renewable energy and systems integration. It has long been at the forefront of leveraging innovative technology to effect constructive societal change.

EXEO Group and its associated companies will leverage Tonkean for all its internal process automation remits, as well as Tonkean’s LegalWorks and ProcurementWorks solutions for intake and orchestration.

“EXEO Group has a long history of pursuing innovation that furthers paradigmatic technological change,” said Hitoshi Takanashi, Chief Digital Officer at EXEO Group. “Tonkean’s peerless process automation technology represents precisely this sort of innovation. This partnership will help us continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in terms of productivity, connection and performance for our customers.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with EXEO Group,” said Satendar Bhatia, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President at Tonkean. “We believe that our process orchestration and automation technology will do much to ensure they’re able to deliver even more impact for their clients and at a much larger scale.”

"EXEO Group is known for being on the cutting edge of technological innovation,” said Kiran Karri, Vice President, International, at Tonkean. “Their faith in the capacity of our technology is a vindication. We're excited to see what they accomplish with the Tonkean process orchestration platform."

About EXEO Group

EXEO Group, Inc is a Japanese conglomerate in the construction and supply of telecommunications infrastructure, electrical, civil and environmental engineering services, systems solutions and integration services. Established in 1954 in Japan, the company started out linking Japan through electric wires and phone lines. The company later expanded its operations to provide buildings and electric equipment, and now connects urban systems from plants to subways and railways. The company also provides systems that allow people to connect with each other more comfortably at work and in their everyday lives through 5G and the cloud.

About Tonkean

Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind intake and orchestration platform that helps enterprise shared service teams like procurement, legal, IT, and HR create processes that people actually follow. Tonkean's Enterprise Copilot uses AI to anticipate employees' needs and guide them through their requests. From there, Tonkean's orchestration engine supports every stakeholder in the process by automating manual steps and managing the handoffs between people and systems in alignment with your policies. With a library of preconfigured process templates, 200+ integrations with best-in-class applications, and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the automation platform of choice for many innovative F500 companies. With full governance controls, enterprises can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption—all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel. Follow us on LinkedIn.