Pioneer Power Renews On-site Power Service Agreement with Large U.S. Retailer for Estimated $2 Million in Annual Revenue Over Three Years

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced it has renewed and extended a service agreement with an existing customer, a large U.S. retailer, for on-site power services.

Under the terms of the new three-year agreement, the Company will provide maintenance, energy management and update services to more than 750 of the retailer’s store locations. The Company is expected to generate approximately $6.0 million in total revenue over the course of the new three-year agreement.

Nathan Mazurek, Chairman and CEO of Pioneer, commented, “Renewing and expanding this agreement from the previous $1.3 million in estimated annual revenue to an estimated $2.0 million in annual revenue underscores the trust and confidence our customer places in our capabilities. Our ability to deliver on-site power services to ensure up-time and operational efficiency has been a key factor in strengthening this relationship. With this expansion, we are increasing our service footprint for this customer by more than 10% and thereby increasing our expected revenue for the duration of this agreement.”

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

e-Boost is Pioneer’s portfolio of smart, mobile EV charging solutions. The Company has been aggressively marketing e-Boost to electric bus and truck manufacturers, fleet management companies, municipalities and EV infrastructure providers since its initial launch in November 2021.

