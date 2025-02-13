EVPassport Partners with CBRE to Accelerate Delivery of EV Charging Infrastructure to Properties in North America

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVPassport, a leader in enterprise EV charging solutions, and CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, today announced an agreement to provide EV charging solutions, with a focus on multifamily and hospitality properties in North America. Under the agreement, CBRE will support the deployment of over 3,600 EV chargers across more than 600 strategic sites in the United States. This collaboration will enable property owners and operators to provide frictionless charging to residents and tenants.

EV charging continues to be important to real estate end-users. According to CBRE’s 2024 Occupier Sentiment Survey, 54 percent of respondents named EV charging as a key priority in building selection decisions. EVPassport's infrastructure engagement platform will enhance CBRE's existing portfolio of EV charging solutions, and help meet the demand from property managers, owners and occupiers across the nation.

“CBRE and EVPassport share a vision and commitment to high-quality solutions and long-term reliability,” said Robert Rene, Executive Operating Chairman at EVPassport. “We’re delighted to work with CBRE and provide its clients with top-tier EV charging solutions. The EVPassport and CBRE partnership is another exciting step toward expanded EV charging accessibility across the U.S.”

“We are on a mission to deliver a best-in-class EV charging experience to our customers. EVPassport has a strong reputation for its advanced technology and long-term reliability and is fully supported by its institutional capital partner,” said Mark Kerstens, Global Head of EV Charging Solutions at CBRE. “EVPassport’s expertise and commitment to excellence will enable us to meet the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure nationwide.”

EVPassport provides end-to-end EV charging solutions for both enterprise and commercial businesses. The company utilizes an innovative business model that allows customers to choose how to deploy their EV charging infrastructure, whether as an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) model or a more traditional capital expense and support partnership. This contractual flexibility is paired with an advanced technology platform that prioritizes high-quality, long-term reliability and dedicated customer support.

To learn more about EVPassport, please visit us here. If you’d like to have your property or parking facility evaluated to host EV charging, please visit CBRE here.

About EVPassport LLC

EVPassport provides integrated and reliable EV charging solutions to both enterprise and commercial businesses. EVPassport is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with locations throughout the East Coast and Barcelona, Spain. To learn more, visit www.evpassport.com and follow EVPassport on LinkedIn.