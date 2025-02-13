MultiCare Connected Care Taps Tuva Health to Optimize the Data of its 375,000+ Patients

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tuva Health, the world's first open-source healthcare data transformation platform, today announced it has partnered with MultiCare Connected Care (MCC), MultiCare Health System’s accountable care organization, to build, operate, and manage MCC’s enterprise healthcare data platform. In addition, MultiCare Capital Partners, the strategic investment arm of MultiCare, has invested in Tuva Health to further support the development of its open-source data model. This makes Tuva Health the first open-source data platform company to be backed by a health system and brings its total funding raised to $6 million.

Through this collaboration, Tuva Health will enable MCC to analyze and derive insights from the claims and clinical data of its more than 375,000 patients across Washington state to accelerate and enhance care decisions. The partnership highlights a growing demand among healthcare systems for greater ownership, transparency, and flexibility in managing their data.

"We’re experiencing a shift away from traditional data management in which health systems send their data to expensive vendors that restrict the capabilities of their internal data teams," said Aaron Neiderhiser, CEO and Co-Founder of Tuva Health. "Healthcare is ready for industry-wide data transformation, and this partnership is evidence that large organizations recognize the value of our open-source approach and are tired of black-box solutions that inhibit their ability to make data-driven decisions. Further, MultiCare’s financial investment illustrates the commitment health systems are making to solutions that hold a unique value proposition to the market and drive impactful results.”

“At any health system, clinical data reveals a compelling narrative about how we care for people and the quality of services we provide,” said Jack Gomer, principal of MultiCare Capital Partners. "Our mandate is to support innovative platforms that enhance our value to the community and drive meaningful change within the overall industry. We think advancements like Tuva’s can revolutionize the conventional healthcare analytics model, and uncover opportunities to improve care.”

MCC’s internal data team will now operate on Tuva Health’s fully managed data platform and will benefit from the open-source model with the flexibility to fully customize the platform to address its unique challenges. By leveraging Tuva Health, health systems like MultiCare can fully control their data platform down to the code it runs on without starting from scratch. This decreases implementation costs by 90 percent or more. In addition to the accelerated build, Tuva Health’s library of open-source algorithms and terminology sets is completely free, saving organizations $500,000 or more annually. By leveraging open-source solutions, MultiCare is paving the way for other healthcare organizations to confidently adopt these products, ensuring robust governance, security, and risk management.

"With prior data platforms, our teams lacked transparency, which inhibited our ability to reconcile and validate external sources of truth, and customizing other platforms for our specific needs proved difficult,” said Anna Taylor, associate vice president of Population Health and Value-based Care at MultiCare. “We thought we needed to build our own platform to address this. However, upon discovering Tuva Health’s open-source platform, it became clear that they could help us achieve our goals more quickly and at a fraction of the cost. Their pre-built data marts for transforming and enriching data allowed us to bypass the lengthy development phase and focus on customization. This enables us to build a system that can adapt to the pace of change, ensuring that the platform remains relevant and effective as the healthcare landscape evolves."

The news of this partnership comes on the heels of Tuva Health launching out of stealth late last year with $5 million in funding led by Virtue with participation from Box Group and Y Combinator and notable health tech angel investors. Tuva Health encompasses a growing network of more than 30 partners across healthcare providers, payers, life sciences companies, and research institutions, including industry leaders like Oscar Health and CareAbout Health. For more information on Tuva Health and its open-source data model, please visit tuvahealth.com.

About Tuva Health:

Tuva Health’s mission is to accelerate high-quality healthcare analytics for every organization in the industry. The company was founded on the belief that healthcare analytics should be open, accessible, and transparent. Using an open-source data model, Tuva Health empowers healthcare providers, payers, life sciences companies, and research institutions to take control of their healthcare data through more effective and efficient data management and transformation. Founded by Aaron Neiderhiser and Coco Zuloaga, former senior executives from Health Catalyst and Strive Health, Tuva Health aims to establish the open standard for healthcare data transformation and unlock the true potential of data to transform health and healthcare for every organization.

About MultiCare Connected Care:

MultiCare Connected Care (MCC) is an independent Accountable Care Organization (ACO) established in 2014 as a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System and operates as an independent entity. MCC has established a comprehensive Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) comprised of doctors and other health care providers, as well as hospitals, clinics and other health care services, such as imaging, labs and pharmacies. The CIN includes independent health care professionals in the community, as well as MultiCare providers totaling over 3,600 clinicians providing services across the continuum of care. MCC is a physician-led organization with its own governing board and offers a commercial health benefit plan focus plus Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and is fast becoming the population health engine representing MultiCare Health System and its independent partners, in transforming health care in our region. multicareconnectedcare.com