Toyota Financial Services to Occupy The Offices at Southstone Yards and Become the Project’s Anchor Tenant

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toyota Financial Services (“TFS”), one of the largest auto finance providers in the world, today announced the company will expand its workspace to include The Offices at Southstone Yards, a seven-story mass-timber building developed by the office team at Crow Holdings Development. TFS will be the single tenant in this best-in-class 242,000-square-foot building, which includes a fitness & wellness center, a range of meeting spaces, private terraces on every floor, access to three acres of surrounding park space, and other high-end amenities that will provide an elevated and differentiated tenant experience.

“Toyota Financial Services is pleased to add The Offices at Southstone Yards to supplement our workspace at the nearby Toyota North America Headquarters,” said Scott Cooke, TFS President and CEO. “This new building provides an appealing environment that will allow our team members to collaborate and provide the best possible service to customers and dealers.”

“We are thrilled to welcome a tenant of Toyota Financial Services’ caliber to The Offices at Southstone Yards,” said Cody Armbrister, Senior Managing Director at Crow Holdings Development and head of the office team. “TFS’ embrace of this project is a validation of the vision we created three years ago when we restarted our office development activities of creating a differentiated product in growing markets for companies that value sustainability, employee experience, and space that fosters collaboration.”

“Between constant tour activity and deal conversations, the ongoing interest in The Offices at Southstone Yards was incredible,” said Trey Smith, Executive Vice President at CBRE, who served as broker for the building. “I can’t think of a better long-term business pairing than Crow Holdings Development and Toyota Financial Services.”

“As one of the top cities for talent, innovation, and growth, Frisco, Texas, is the ideal location for one of the world’s largest auto financing and leasing providers,” said Harry Whalen, Director of International Business Attraction for the Frisco Economic Development Corporation, who has long served on the board of directors for the Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth. “We are honored to welcome Toyota Financial Services to our dynamic city, and we are appreciative of Crow Holdings Development for their vision to create an outstanding mass-timber building that attracted a premier company to Frisco.”

The Offices at Southstone Yards, which was designed by Duda|Paine Architects in partnership with Gensler and represented by CBRE, anchors a 45-acre mixed-use project that will include retail, restaurant, residential, and hotel space when complete.

Crow Holdings Development’s office team specializes in high-end, differentiated office environments. In addition to The Offices at Southstone Yards, Crow Holdings Development is nearing completion of a three-building, nearly 300,000-square-foot expansion of Old Parkland, the historic, world-class business campus in Dallas.

About Crow Holdings Development

Crow Holdings Development (CHD) is a leading real estate development company specializing in multifamily, industrial, and office development across high-opportunity markets in the United States. Led by a highly experienced leadership team, CHD has developed more than 291,000 multifamily units since 1977 and 75 million square feet of industrial space since 2013 and is a subsidiary of Crow Holdings, a privately owned real estate investment and development firm with more than 75 years of history, $33 billion of assets under management, and an established platform with a vision for continued success. The firm’s ongoing legacy is rooted in its founding principles: partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com.

About Toyota Financial Services

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is the brand for finance and related products for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust. TFS also offers vehicle and payment protection products through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS). The company services Lexus dealers and customers using the Lexus Financial Services brand.

As of March 31, 2024, TFS employed approximately 3,800 team members nationwide, and had assets totaling over $149 billion. The company is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

TFS announces material financial information using the investor relations section of our website (www.toyotafinancial.com) and SEC filings. TFS uses these channels, press releases, and social media to communicate about our company, our services and other issues. While not all information TFS posts on social media is of a material nature, some information could be material. Therefore, TFS encourages those interested in the company to review our posts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/toyotafinancial.