Syniverse Enables Reliable, Targeted SMS Messaging Support via Adobe Campaign

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world's most connected company®, and Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) have come together to provide Syniverse's SMS messaging through the Adobe Campaign omnichannel marketing platform. This collaboration lets businesses optimize the customer experience while ensuring messages are delivered safely and reliably.

Syniverse's solution allows organizations to send targeted and personalized SMS messages to their customers worldwide — and engage with them in real time — through the Adobe Campaign platform. This direct messaging approach helps brands stand out and foster long-term relationships by promoting exclusive offers and incentives through a highly effective and widely used channel.

"The customer experience is becoming an increasingly important aspect of driving sales, and there's no better way for a company to show it cares about its customers than by reaching them where they are," said Nathan Robbins, Vice President of Go-to-Market, Strategy, and Alliances of Syniverse. "Our messaging solution, when enabled through Adobe Campaign, maximizes your marketing strategy and ensures your communications reach their intended audience."

Syniverse's highly scalable messaging solution is designed to deliver millions of messages per minute and supports two-way messaging, real-time text translations, and multimedia content. In addition, Syniverse's expertise in global messaging regulations and its status as the world's premier white router ensure messages will not be intercepted by spam filters and remain secure.

The solution integrates through the SMPP over SSL protocol, allowing organizations to consolidate multiple systems into a single architecture, and is available via Adobe Campaign Classic versions 7 and 8 and Adobe Campaign Standard.

Businesses that choose to partner with Syniverse for messaging through Adobe Campaign will benefit from volume discounts. Syniverse engages with over 800 mobile network operators (MNOs), with over 350 direct connections, and delivers 84 million messages an hour to 200-plus countries and territories every day.

To access Syniverse's SMS messaging solution through Adobe Exchange, click here. For more information on how Syniverse enhances consumer mobile marketing and the customer experience, visit https://www.syniverse.com.

Learn more about Syniverse’s SMS Messaging Solution for Adobe: www.syniverse.com/adobe or Syniverse’s SMS Messaging Solution for Adobe Campaign | Adobe Exchange.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.