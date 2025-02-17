Textron Aviation to Open New Service Facility at Essendon Fields Airport, Expanding Capabilities in Australia

Textron Aviation announced an expansion of its footprint in Australia with the construction of a larger and modernized service facility at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne to maximize support for Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker customers in the region. (Photo: Bruce Henderson Architects)

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation announced today an expansion of its footprint in Australia with the construction of a larger and modernized service facility at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne to maximize support for Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker customers in the region. The new facility will add more space for servicing aircraft, aiding in faster scheduling with minimal down time to keep customers flying. Construction is set to begin March 2025 and Textron Aviation expects to be fully functional in the new facility by early 2026.

Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker customers receive factory-direct support, maintenance and modifications by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, through its global network of service and parts centers, mobile service units and 24/7 1CALL AOG (aircraft-on-ground) support.

The new facility will more than double the square footage of the company’s current facility to more than 35,000 square feet (3,343m2). Based on customer feedback, the new facility will be in a more central location within the airport, add a Textron Aviation parts stockroom leading to faster shipping for customers and add a more comfortable lounge for customers to utilize while aircraft is being serviced.

“Building this new facility to support the more than 1,400 aircraft operating in the APAC region demonstrates our commitment to providing the strongest combination of factory-direct maintenance and service solutions available for our customers,” said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Global Customer Support. “This investment will grow our capacity and help us to better assist customers with scheduled maintenance, modifications and aircraft-on-ground support.”

This news follows Textron Aviation’s announcement in June 2024 that the company moved to a larger, modernized facility at Jandakot airport in Perth, and added a parts warehouse at Essendon Fields airport to grow service capacity and support parts availability in the region. In addition, Premiair Aviation Maintenance, an Australian service center acquired by Textron Aviation in 2020, has changed its name to Textron Aviation Australia Pty Ltd. to fully integrate the Perth, Gold Coast and Melbourne facilities into the company’s comprehensive global service network.

About Textron Aviation Service

Textron Aviation offers factory-direct service and support throughout the entire ownership experience. Through a global network staffed with nearly 3,000 employees, customers have direct access to a team of expert service representatives offering maintenance, inspections, parts, repairs, avionic upgrades, equipment installations, refurbishments and other specialized services. Textron Aviation manages a fleet of more than 50 mobile service units (MSUs), Go Teams stationed across the world that can be mobilized to respond to maintenance events by contacting 1CALL, and a team of AOG specialists providing prioritized service and support during unscheduled maintenance events.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.