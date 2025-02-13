Options Boosts European Volatility Analytics with Solutions from Cboe Hanweck, Enhancing Global Market Coverage

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, today announced the successful deployment of Cboe Hanweck’s European option analytics data feed across its infrastructure. This deployment significantly enhances the company's volatility analytics capabilities for European market participants, complementing Options' existing US-based feeds and further solidifying its position as a premier provider of real-time market and analytics data.

The integration of the Cboe Hanweck European option analytics data feed brings a new dimension to Options' advanced tools for analyzing equity and commodity volatility, including implied volatility, option Greeks and theoretical prices. This expanded data offering will empower clients with deeper insights into market trends, improve risk management, and enhance trading strategies in both the US and EU markets.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, commented, “We are excited to expand our volatility analytics capabilities with the deployment of the Cboe Hanweck European market data feed. This integration, alongside our innovative Atlas product suite, provides a comprehensive toolkit for our clients to analyse volatility more effectively than ever before. Whether it's assessing implied volatility or comparing industry performance, our clients now have access to the most accurate and timely data available to make more informed, data-driven decisions.”

Cboe Hanweck is a leading provider of option-risk analytics with a real-time, data-enabled, global, cross-asset, risk-analytics platform. It is part of Cboe's Data Vantage business, which offers a comprehensive and holistic array of data, analytics, and execution services for each stage in the lifecycle of a transaction.

This new deployment leverages Options' AtlasFeed, market data offering, formerly ActivFeed, which redefines market data transparency and expands the depth of volatility analysis.

The Cboe Hanweck data feed delivers critical volatility data in real time, including options pricing, indices, and other key metrics essential for analyzing market sentiment and risk. By incorporating this feed, Options is further enhancing its infrastructure to meet the growing demand for actionable data in the European market, complementing the robust feeds already in place for the US market.

Michael Hollingsworth, Global Head of Risk and Market Analytics, Cboe Hanweck, said: “We are delighted that Options Technology has chosen to integrate Cboe Hanweck’s European analytics data across its infrastructure, a decision which underscores the value and reliability of our data solutions. We look forward to working together to help provide the firm’s clients access to enhanced volatility analytics capabilities and enable the delivery of better-informed trading strategies and outcomes.”

