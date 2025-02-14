Mitsubishi Electric and CP Group Join Forces in Support of Increased Sustainability in Thailand and ASEAN through Tech Innovation for Carbon Neutrality and Circular Economy

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo) and Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) (Headquarters: Bangkok) announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for comprehensive collaboration to provide advanced environmental value in the areas of carbon neutrality and circular economy, with the aim of contributing to a more sustainable society in Thailand.

In terms of carbon neutrality, both companies aim to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their respective factories and offices by 2030 and net-zero GHG throughout their value chains by 2050. In the terms of circular economy, both are pursuing measures to reduce waste and the environmental impact on their entire operations by promoting more efficient and circular use of resources, including recycling. After holding discussions to confirm their mutual commitment to these common goals, the two firms signed their MOU.

The two companies aim to tackle social challenges by creating new solutions, business models, and environmental values that can be achieved primarily through joint collaboration and utilization of knowledge and assets from both companies. As a first initiative, they will promote carbon neutrality and circular economy in Thailand by combining Mitsubishi Electric’s products, technologies, and data utilization knowledge with CP Group’s business infrastructure, and subsequently offering new environmental value to potential customers. The two companies will continue to explore further collaboration including the joint development for the practical application of advanced technologies with AI, robots, and more.

