Altavair partners with Boeing and Marathon to deliver 777-300ER to Ethiopian Airlines

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altavair L.P. (“Altavair”), a leading global aviation asset manager, closed a landmark transaction on December 10th, 2024 with Marathon Asset Management (“Marathon”), Ethiopian Airlines (“Ethiopian”) and Boeing.

Altavair partnered with Boeing and Marathon to successfully deliver a 777-300ER to Ethiopian.

Altavair acted as arranger, structurer and servicer. Marathon as capital provider and Ethiopian as lessee.

“ This transaction underscores Altavair’s strategy of executing tailored aviation finance solutions and demonstrates the company’s ability to quickly execute complex transactions that meet the needs of all stakeholders,” said Matthew Hoesley, CCO Altavair. “ We are delighted to work with Ethiopian Airlines, a valued operator, Marathon, an existing longstanding customer, and Boeing, a trusted partner. This deal showcases the strong demand for the 777-300ER and Altavair’s expertise in bringing together manufacturers, operators and investors.”

About Altavair

Altavair L.P. is an aviation asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $13.5 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 70 airline customers in 35 countries representing over 290 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in Seattle, Dublin, London, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.

About Marathon Asset Management

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. is a leading global asset manager specializing in the Public and Private Credit markets with over $23 billion of assets under management. Marathon has dedicated investment programs spanning the spectrum of private credit: direct lending, asset-based lending and opportunistic as well as the spectrum of public credit. Marathon was founded in 1998 and is managed by Bruce Richards (co-founder & CEO) and Louis Hanover (co-founder & CIO) and employs more than 180 professionals, with 8 partners. Its corporate headquarters are in New York City, and has offices in London, Miami, Los Angeles and Luxembourg. Marathon is a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.marathonfund.com.

About Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines Group is one of the fastest-growing airline brands globally and Africa’s largest airline, operating one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry. With a rich history dating back to 1945, Ethiopian Airlines serves over 140 international destinations and is known for its commitment to customer service and operational excellence. More information is available at www.ethiopianairlines.com.