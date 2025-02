LTK unveils the Most Loved Products according to Creators and shoppers. LTK Creators sold more than $5B in 2024 with the Most Loved winners shopped on LTK every second of last year.

LTK unveils the Most Loved Products according to Creators and shoppers. LTK Creators sold more than $5B in 2024 with the Most Loved winners shopped on LTK every second of last year.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the first and largest creator commerce platform, announced its sixth annual Most Loved Awards based on the collective voice of hundreds of thousands of LTK Creators and a community of 40M+ consumers. LTK Creators drive more than $5B in sales annually and with a catalog of more than 450M products, the Most Loved winners represent the top trending products from the past year across fashion, beauty, shoes, jeans and more. New categories this year include active, furniture, home accessories and recipes, reflecting the increasing influence of lifestyle content creators in shaping purchase decisions beyond fashion and beauty.

In 2024, consumers shopped an LTK Creator post with a Most Loved winner every second and purchased $750 of the winning products every hour. This year’s winners signify interests among trends we don’t see going away any time soon - it’s clear a mix of sporty, luxe and western-inspired aesthetics are here to stay in 2025. In addition, the love for timeless, elevated essentials and affordable luxury signals a shift in consumer priorities toward quality and wearability - styles that continue to trend with LTK Creators. And, comfort is always a priority - with relaxed denim styles and sneakers topping the list. Sneakers are one of the most popular products on LTK with creators posting a pair on the platform every 40 seconds. Most loved shapes like the tea dress and midi skirt made popular in 2024, will still be a go-to this year, but worn with a twist.

Most Loved Shopper Favorites

Most Loved Trending Items

Most Loved: Ones to Watch

Most Loved Fashion

Most Loved Beauty & Personal Care

Most Loved Shoes

Most Loved Jeans

Most Loved Active - New Category

Most Loved Furniture - New Category

Most Loved Home Accessories - New Category

Most Loved Technology - New Category

Most Loved Food

Most Loved Recipes - New Category

LTK Most Loved winners are determined using proprietary LTK Benchmark™ data, including engagement, impressions and sales of millions of products on the LTK platform.

For more information on LTK’s Most Loved Awards, please visit: https://company.shopltk.com/most-loved-awards.

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. LTK has over 70 patent assets for its innovative technology solutions that have pioneered an industry. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $5 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 40 million monthly consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. More than 8,000 retailers partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against cross-channel KPIs. LTK is the connection between creators and brands - driving more than 55,000 brand collaborations annually. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK on TikTok and Instagram, and LTK on LinkedIn.