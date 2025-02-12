Favorite Daughter Launches First Shoe Collection in Partnership with Caleres

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caleres (NYSE: CAL) and Favorite Daughter today announced an exclusive license agreement for Favorite Daughter’s first shoe line. Caleres will exclusively produce the brand’s women’s shoes starting with the Fall 2025 season. The partnership follows a collaboration between Caleres portfolio brand, Dr. Scholl’s, and Favorite Daughter dropping in May 2025.

Centric Brands, which co-owns the brand in a joint venture with Erin and Sara Foster, is working to build the Foster sisters’ modern, clean and distinct style into a powerful global lifestyle brand.

“The Favorite Daughter brand has built a tremendous following through the honesty and humor of Erin and Sara coupled with the high-quality and design of the apparel collection. To build off this successful foundation, we felt the time was right to launch a new category in footwear to help broaden the reach of the brand. We chose a partner in Caleres that has the expertise in design, scale, and global reach to bring our vision to life and to continue to drive growth,” said Jason Rabin, CEO of Centric Brands.

“We had a lot of conversations about which category Favorite Daughter should venture into next, and we are so excited that it is shoes,” said Erin and Sara Foster. “We have become a brand that is known for quality and shoes will be no exception. These are the shoes we want and need in our own closets.”

“Favorite Daughter is a new brand that is connecting culture to content and fashion,” said Jay Schmidt, president and CEO of Caleres. “The brand has incredible momentum and a very strong point of view, and we felt that from our first meeting. I’m continually impressed by our design and product team at Caleres, and this partnership illustrates that we have become the chosen partner for another leading, contemporary, fashion brand and game-changing entrepreneurs.”

Erin and Sara Foster, working closely with Natelle Baddeley, Caleres SVP and chief design and product officer, conceptualized the line from the point of view of a capsule versus collection posture rooted in the essentialism ethos of the Favorite Daughter brand overall. Favorite Daughter Shoes is a tightly curated assortment from soft construction timeless/boyish loafers, quilted low profile sneakers, chic ballets, t-strap/refined heeled pumps and boots featuring timeless buckles on removable straps to provide styling options. The capsule collection is crafted in soft nappas, exotic leathers, satins, velvets and subtle suedes and will feature a cushioned footbed using athletic grade foams not typically found in dress shoes.

Favorite shoes will retail from $195 to $495 and will be available at FavoriteDaughter.com, in Favorite Daughter stores and at select better department stores.

About Favorite Daughter

Launched in 2020 by Erin Foster and Sara Foster in partnership with Centric Brands, Favorite Daughter is a contemporary lifestyle brand based in Los Angeles. A digital-first brand, the collection features trend-right fashion, denim and closet staples with a focus on long-lasting quality. The brand can be found at favoritedaughter.com and select retailers nationwide as well as Favorite Daughter’s first boutique in Beverly Hills.

About Centric Brands LLC

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, IZOD® and Joe’s Jeans® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; All Saints®, Coach®, Frye®, Hunter®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, and Vince® in the accessories category; and in the Sports & Entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Messi®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The company also owns and operates Avirex®, Fiorelli®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, and Taste Beauty® and operates joint venture brands, Favorite Daughter, Jennifer Fisher, and Preston Lane. The company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands’ social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About Caleres

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

About the Favorite Daughter x Dr. Scholl’s Collaboration

In advance of the full line for Fall 2025, Favorite Daughter joins the lineup of brands that have collaborated with the iconic Dr. Scholl’s Shoes. The collaboration capsule, which features the first ever kitten heel version of Dr. Scholl’s iconic Original Sandal and a fashion take on the brand’s viral Time Off sneaker, will debut in May 2025. The capsule is highlighted by special materials and details, including croco, hair-calf, and brogue detailing. Dr. Scholl’s Shoes x Favorite Daughter will retail for $225 (sandal) and $150 (sneaker) and be available at DrSchollsShoes.com, FavoriteDaughter.com and in Favorite Daughter stores in early May 2025.

“When we were in ninth grade, there was nothing cooler than wearing a pair of Dr. Scholl’s slides,” Erin and Sara Foster recall. “We designed a fresh take on one of our favorite looks so fans of both brands can get that feeling too.”

“True to Dr. Scholl’s and Favorite Daughter, this collab is the perfect blend of originality and self-expression with that just-right touch of nostalgia,” said Katie Moore, VP of design for Dr. Scholl’s Shoes. “I absolutely love the fresh take on our OG sandal as a kitten heel. The special details make these the next signature favorite in everyone’s closet.”