Resecurity Signs MOU with the Arabic Digital Research Institute (ADRI) to Advance AI R&D

Following LEAP 2025, known as "A Digital Davos," Resecurity, a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arabic Digital Research Institute (ADRI), a deep tech company pioneering AI-driven solutions for the MENA region. This partnership marks a milestone in bridging the digital and academic gaps in Arabic-speaking communities through advanced technologies.

The MoU signifies a shared commitment to fostering innovation, knowledge democratization, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance access to education and research. By combining Resecurity’s cutting-edge cybersecurity expertise with ADRI’s trailblazing AI technologies, the collaboration aims to drive impactful initiatives that empower the educational sector, streamline research accessibility, and safeguard digital assets in the Arab world and beyond.

Empowering Arabic Speakers Through AI and Cybersecurity

ADRI has developed the largest database of Arabic research articles ever created, along with highly accurate cross-lingual plagiarism detection tools and specialized digital libraries. This partnership will enable both organizations to leverage their respective strengths to provide secure and efficient solutions for mass translation, transcription, and publishing of Arabic content.

Shared Vision for Knowledge Democratization

ADRI’s mission is rooted in preserving Arabic heritage while fostering access to education for Arabic speakers worldwide. By incorporating AI into translation and publishing, ADRI addresses critical challenges in making Arabic research easily accessible and accurately reflective of its English-language counterparts.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The partnership will focus on several joint initiatives, including:

Cybersecurity for Digital Education Platforms: Enhancing the security and resilience of ADRI's digital platforms to ensure safe access to its extensive database of Arabic content.

AI-Driven Solutions: Leveraging AI to optimize content translation, plagiarism detection, and knowledge sharing.

Knowledge Exchange: Facilitating collaboration on research, threat intelligence sharing, and best practices in cybersecurity and AI.

: Facilitating collaboration on research, threat intelligence sharing, and best practices in cybersecurity and AI. Capacity Building: Developing training programs to equip educators, researchers, and other stakeholders with the skills to navigate cybersecurity challenges and benefit from ADRI’s digital tools.

A Shared Commitment to Innovation

This collaboration highlights the broader potential of merging cybersecurity and AI technologies to address critical global challenges, especially in education and research. By working together, Resecurity and ADRI aim to make a lasting impact in the MENA region and beyond, creating a secure and inclusive future where technology facilitates access to knowledge for all.

For more information about Resecurity and ADRI, visit www.resecurity.com and https://adri.nz.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About ADRI

The Arabic Digital Research Institute (ADRI) is a leading deep tech company in the MENA region specializing in developing AI-driven solutions for Arabic speakers. ADRI’s platform features the largest database of Arabic research articles ever created, the most accurate cross-lingual plagiarism checker, and specialized digital libraries. In addition, ADRI offers mass translation, transcription, and subtitling services, delivering unparalleled quality and affordability. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, ADRI is committed to democratizing access to knowledge and fostering innovation in the educational and research sectors. Learn more at https://adri.nz.