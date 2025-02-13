Kao: Bioré UV Partners with Stray Kids for an Exciting New Global Suncare Campaign, "SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT."

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioré UV, the top-selling suncare brand in Japan*1 and a globally acclaimed name from Kao Corporation (TOKYO:4452), is excited to announce its partnership with Stray Kids, one of the most celebrated K-pop groups, for its latest global campaign. This collaboration aims to encourage people to enjoy activities under the sun, empowered by high-performing, lightweight UV protection formulated for everyday use.

The "SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT." campaign will kick-off in April 2025 in more than 15 countries and regions*2, showcasing a dynamic blend of visuals, videos. Prior to the launch of the campaign, a video message from the members is now available.

Stray Kids is recognized for their unique musical creativity and global influence, boasting an impressive 31 million followers on Instagram. This collaboration aims to inspire a global audience, expanding its reach beyond the Asian market to the U.S. and U.K.

As a prominent brand in sun protection, Bioré UV plays a key role in Kao's Global Sharp Top Strategy. This strategy aims to establish leadership in important market segments by providing high-value products. While supporting Kao's growth objectives, Bioré UV is committed to driving innovation in sun protection and reaching a broader consumer base worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stray Kids as the faces of our new suncare campaign," says Mitsutoshi Kamiya, Vice President of Health Beauty Care - Asia (Int’l) Business at Kao Corporation. "Their global appeal, passion, and drive for excellence align with our values at Bioré UV. Stray Kids has overcome numerous challenges in the competitive music industry, stepping into the spotlight and continuing to shine on a global stage.”

"By emphasizing the benefits of proper sun care," Kamiya continues, "Bioré UV empowers individuals who are concerned about sun exposure to confidently enjoy the outdoors. We believe that Stray Kids truly embodies the phrase 'Sunlight is your spotlight.' Together, we strive to inspire people everywhere to prioritize effective UV protection and enjoy the sun with confidence."

Bioré UV offers an innovative range of lightweight sunscreens that provide long-lasting UV protection and hydrating formulas. These products cater to various lifestyles and skin needs. This global campaign will roll out across Bioré UV’s official social media channels and select retail locations worldwide.

Campaign Title SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT. Participating Countries and Regions Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Vietnam, etc. Alphabetical order, (as of February 2025) Start date April 2025 onwards *It varies by Countries and Regions. Details Various campaigns are planned, including an anthem film and visuals. More information will be announced on official social media channels.

Stray Kids is a South Korean K-pop group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2017 through a reality survival show of the same name. They are heavily involved in self-producing their music and writing their own lyrics. In 2024, their album “ATE” set a record as the best-selling K-pop album in the U.S. Their December album, 'SKZHOP HIPTAPE “HOP”,' secured a historic six consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making Stray Kids the first act to debut top of the chart with their first six chart entries. Stray Kids was also recognized as the 2000s' top-charting artists on the Billboard 200. They are currently on their most extensive world tour to date, "Stray Kids World Tour <dominATE>". Their popularity extends beyond South Korea and Japan, reaching a global audience, including the United States.

Bioré UV, developed in 1996 by Kao Corporation, is Japan's leading suncare brand and a global innovator in sun protection. Known for its lightweight and hydrating formulas, Bioré UV provides long-lasting UV protection with an SPF of 50+. The brand combines effectiveness with everyday usability, offering reliable protection in a formula that is suitable for daily use. This allows users to enjoy the sun safely with confidence. Bioré UV has been the number one brand in Japan’s domestic sunscreen market for four consecutive years. Globally, the brand offers products in 27 countries and regions, striving to create a world where everyone can enjoy the sun with a healthy smile”.

Kao, a Japan-based manufacturer of personal care and household products, cosmetics, and specialty chemicals creates high-value-added products and services that provide care and enrichment for the life of all people and the planet. Through its brands such as Attack laundry detergent, Bioré and Jergens skin care products, Laurier sanitary products, Curél, SENSAI, and MOLTON BROWN cosmetics, and Oribe hair care products, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people across Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Combined with its chemical business, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,530 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 34,300 people worldwide and has more than 130 years of history in innovation. As an enterprise that provides products people use on a daily basis, the Kao Group takes responsibility to actively reduce the environmental footprint of its products throughout the product lifecycle. This is laid out in Kao’s ESG strategy, the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, which launched in 2019.

