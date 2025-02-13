Resilience Software Specialist Restrata Secures Growth Investment From SEP

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Restrata, the operational resilience software and service provider to global enterprises, including some of the world’s largest energy and industrial companies, has raised investment from Scottish Equity Partners (SEP) to meet growing market demand.

The investment will support accelerated product development and AI-powered enhancements as well as expansion of existing operations in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Increased adoption of the London-based company’s resilienceOS platform, which helps enterprise clients protect their people, assets and operations globally, saw resilienceOS revenue surge more than 50% in 2024.

Enterprises are increasingly focused on people safety and operational resilience due to unprecedented levels of global uncertainty. In response, business leaders are seeking sophisticated technology to mitigate, manage, and respond to operational disruption while maintaining visibility and control over day-to-day operations. These threats range from localised industrial accidents and targeted physical security issues to large scale political instability and security risks, industrial and road safety, extreme weather and natural disasters, as well as organised crime or lone wolf attacks. Spend on solutions such as resilienceOS is growing rapidly, with the multi-billion-dollar market growing more than 10% each year.

The company has been serving the security and safety needs of organisations operating globally, including in high-risk locations, since 2006. Co-founders Chris St George (Chair) and Botan Osman (CEO) combined their technology, security, military and government experience to create a better way for companies to protect people and operations, powered by software.

“ We built resilienceOS to solve the challenge of relying on fragmented security systems to protect people and operations,” said Botan Osman. “ Security and resilience teams want to focus on what matters most and need software to act as a force multiplier. Customers, employees, and shareholders expect leaders to adopt technology that safeguards people and protects businesses.”

Chris St George added: “ resilienceOS is changing the way the world’s largest companies manage safety and security. In particular, the bespoke functionality designed for the energy sector is transforming duty of care in remote, offshore and high-risk markets — ultimately protecting assets, preventing injury and saving lives.”

Customers now use resilienceOS to power global security operation centres (GSOCS) around the world, managing incidents and crises, protecting global travellers everywhere, enabling people safety, monitoring lone workers, and protecting assets.

“ resilienceOS is a fully unified platform, with an open ecosystem, working from a common customer data set to more effectively respond to critical events as they happen. The unified and open nature of the platform is unique in the market, and is the key reason why some of the most complex global customers are now choosing resilienceOS,” Osman continued.

“ We are delighted to be partnering with the Restrata team to help build on the business’ current momentum,” added Tim Ankers, Director at SEP. “ The company has developed a strong product and international customer base. The market tailwinds are clear and Restrata’s resilienceOS product is uniquely placed to serve the increasingly sophisticated security needs of global enterprises.”