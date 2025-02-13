Ricardo Signs Deal to Support Singer With Bespoke Manual Transmissions

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ricardo, a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, has signed a deal to supply bespoke, manual transmissions to Singer’s operations in the US and UK.

The transmissions will be exclusive to Singer and will initially be available to owners who request Singer’s Classic Turbo or DLS Turbo restoration services for their Type 964 Porsche 911.

Singer arrived on the automotive scene with their Classic services in 2009. Since then, the company has developed restoration services allowing owners to personalise both naturally aspirated and turbocharged cars. A Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer is a rare machine, bringing together iconic design with twenty-first century engineering and material science.

Ricardo’s design team will ensure that the transmissions meets the exacting, high performance needs of Singer’s clients. The focus is on delivering an H-pattern transmission able to accommodate the additional demands that a turbocharged car places on the drivetrain. Designed to seamlessly integrate into the existing chassis, the transmission will enable smooth, engaging gear shift operations despite the increased torque and power demands.

The transmissions will be manufactured and tested at Ricardo’s state of the art Midlands Technical Centre in Leamington Spa, UK.

Richard Guest, Managing Director of Performance Products at Ricardo, said: “We are delighted to be working on this significant multi-year project, supplying Singer in the UK and US with a series of transmissions that will support the growth of their customer base. The passion and detail that they demonstrate through these vehicles is a great match with the drivetrain expertise that Ricardo can provide. We look forward to supporting the Singer team on this project and building on our existing relationship.”

Mazen Fawaz, Chief Strategy Officer, Singer Group, notes: “Our approach is always based around execution without compromise. This leads us to seek out and collaborate with the best in the world. An exceptional, truly engaging, manual transmission is an essential part of the remarkable sports cars that we pursue, on behalf of some of the most discerning drivers in the world. We look forward to continuing this pursuit in collaboration with Ricardo.”

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and employing close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition, environmental services together with safe and smart transport. Our global team of consultants, environmental specialists, engineers and scientists support our customers to solve the most complex and dynamic challenges to help achieve a safe and sustainable world. Visit www.ricardo.com

About Singer

Founded in California in 2009, Singer represents a philosophy simply expressed as A Relentless Pursuit of Excellence.

The company has become renowned for its collaboration with owners of the air-cooled Porsche 911 to reimagine bespoke restorations. Singer’s philosophy embodies:

A highly personalized approach and exquisite execution

A passionate focus on iconic design and a homage to the world’s most iconic sportscars.

Modern engineering and material science combined with jewel-like details.

A deep connection with California and its automotive zeitgeist.

Visit www.singervehicledesign.com

