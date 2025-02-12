World Wide Technology Becomes Authorized Sales Channel for Intelliflex Octopod Modular AI Data Centers

ACHESON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CES Corporation, the manufacturer of Intelliflex and a leader in modular data center solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT), a global leader in technology solutions and innovation. This collaboration designates Intelliflex as an approved partner with WWT and grants WWT access as an authorized sales channel for Intelliflex’s industry-leading Octopod modular AI data centers.

The Intelliflex Octopod represents a revolutionary approach to data center design, providing unmatched scalability, efficiency, and flexibility for businesses embracing artificial intelligence and other data-intensive applications. Featuring a modular architecture, Octopod solutions empower organizations to scale their infrastructure seamlessly while minimizing environmental impact and operational costs.

Through this partnership, WWT will leverage its extensive global reach, industry expertise, and advanced capabilities in infrastructure and digital transformation to bring Octopod’s cutting-edge technology to a broader audience. Businesses across industries will benefit from the combined strengths of WWT’s end-to-end IT solutions and CES Corp’s innovative modular AI data center offerings.

Driving Digital Transformation

“This partnership with WWT marks an exciting milestone in our mission to redefine the future of modular data center technology,” said Rodney Briere, President at CES Corp. “WWT’s proven expertise in delivering innovative IT solutions around the globe aligns perfectly with the capabilities of our Intelliflex Octopod platform. Together, we aim to empower businesses to achieve unprecedented levels of performance and scalability.”

The Octopod’s modular design ensures it can meet the demands of rapidly evolving AI workloads and data-intensive applications, making it an ideal solution for industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology. With a focus on sustainability, Octopod solutions optimize power and cooling efficiency, contributing to reduced carbon footprints and aligning with the global push for greener technologies.

Expanding Access to Transformative Technologies

WWT’s established partnerships with technology leaders further enhance its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions for AI-driven enterprises. By combining these partnerships with the innovative capabilities of the Intelliflex Octopod, WWT offers customers a comprehensive ecosystem designed to address the demands of modern data-driven operations.

“We are thrilled to partner with WWT to expand access to the Octopod platform,” added Briere. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide.”

A Partnership for the Future

This partnership underscores CES Corp’s and WWT’s commitment to enabling innovation, driving operational excellence, and fostering sustainable growth. With WWT’s robust ecosystem of partners, state-of-the-art Advanced Technology Center (ATC), and global supply chain capabilities, customers will have the tools and resources to adopt and maximize the potential of Intelliflex’s Octopod solutions.

For more information about CES Corp and Intelliflex, visit www.intelliflex.io. To learn more about World Wide Technology and its offerings, visit www.wwt.com.

About CES Corp

CES Corp, based in Acheson, Alberta, is a leading innovator in modular data center solutions, dedicated to delivering scalable, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure for AI and data-driven applications. Through its flagship Intelliflex platform, CES Corp is revolutionizing the way organizations design and deploy data centers.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution. With more than $20 billion in annual revenue, WWT combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps clients and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With over 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 13 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and creating a great place to work for all.

