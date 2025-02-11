Beats introduces Powerbeats Pro 2 and brings Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts to its bestselling fitness earphones1

Powerbeats Pro 2 is available to purchase starting today in Jet Black, Hyper Purple, Quick Sand and Electric Orange (Photo: Business Wire)

Powerbeats Pro 2 is available to purchase starting today in Jet Black, Hyper Purple, Quick Sand and Electric Orange (Photo: Business Wire)

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beats today announces Powerbeats Pro 2, its most advanced product ever, built for ultimate athletic performance with powerful, immersive sound and Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts.2 Boasting a redesigned earhook and significant upgrades to sound, battery life, and call performance, Powerbeats Pro 2 also welcomes the addition of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and wireless charging.3

Powerbeats Pro 2 is available to order starting today in four bold colors — Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange — for $249.99 (U.S.) from apple.com.

“Powerbeats Pro 2 is the most impressive product in Beats’ history — developed to withstand intense training sessions and equipped with our most innovative technology and powerful sound,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. “Now with Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts, Active Noise Cancellation, and Transparency mode, Powerbeats Pro 2 sets a new standard in audio for fitness.”

Reengineered Acoustics and Spatial Audio

Powerbeats Pro 2 features a redesigned acoustic architecture and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking4 to deliver powerful, immersive sound, with clear highs, rich mid-range tones and deep bass.

To ensure the best listening experience when training, Beats leveraged Apple’s best-performing Active Noise Cancelling technology and added Transparency mode to allow athletes to hear the world around them.5

Adaptive EQ tunes sound in real time based on how Powerbeats Pro 2 fits in the user’s ear. An inward-facing microphone monitors for sound, and then Adaptive EQ, powered by computational audio, tunes the low and mid frequencies to account for what may be lost due to variances in fit.

Ultra Stability and Comfort

Powerbeats Pro 2 was tested with nearly 1,000 athletes. The earhook has been reinforced with a nickel titanium alloy for phenomenal flexibility, grip and comfort. The result: Powerbeats Pro 2 is 20% lighter than its predecessor and is Beats’ best-fitting headphone — ever.

Tough enough to handle training in rain, snow and heat, Powerbeats Pro 2 is sweat and water resistant with an IPX4 rating.6

Upgraded venting enhances comfort and sound and for the first time ever, a fifth ear tip size is included for personalized comfort. Users can choose from extra-small, small, medium, large and extra-large to find their fit.

Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts

Accurate Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts gives athletes real-time data on their performance, with LED optical sensors pulsing over 100 times per second to measure blood flow. All this can be relayed to compatible fitness apps in real time.

At launch, the Powerbeats Pro 2 Heart Rate Monitoring feature will be compatible with the following apps in the U.S.:

Open

Peloton

Runna

Slopes

Ladder

Nike Run Club

YaoYao

Connection and Controls

Take calls, FaceTime with Spatial Audio, and activate Siri with industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth® connectivity.

Powerbeats Pro 2 is fully compatible with Apple devices for one-touch pairing, automatic switching, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri, and Find My.7 For Android users, the Beats App unlocks one-touch pairing, the ability to activate or disable Heart Rate Monitoring, customizable controls, battery status widgets, Locate My Beats, and over-the-air updates.8

On-ear buttons or hands-free Siri can be used to control music, so users can focus on uninterrupted training. Each earbud also has a tactile volume rocker for ultimate convenience.

Each earbud is equipped with a voice accelerometer and three advanced microphones, which are more accurate than ever before. Leveraging advanced computational audio and a machine-learning algorithm, Voice Isolation reduces background noise while isolating and clarifying the user’s voice during calls.9 With an improved signal-to-noise ratio and exceptional voice targeting and noise suppression, Powerbeats Pro 2 boasts impressive call performance.

Battery Life

Powered by the Apple-designed H2 chip for extraordinary efficiency, Powerbeats Pro 2 delivers up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case, with each bud delivering up to 10 hours of playback per charge for countless miles or reps.10 Thanks to Fast Fuel, a five-minute charge provides up to 90 minutes of playback.11

The charging case is 33% smaller than its predecessor and is Beats’ first-ever case to feature wireless charging.

Designed with the Environment in Mind

Powerbeats Pro 2 packaging is made from 100% plant-based material sourced from recycled fiber and sustainable forests.12

Pricing and Availability

Powerbeats Pro 2 is available to order starting today in four stunning colors, Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange, for $249.99 from apple.com in the U.S., with on-shelf beginning February 13th.

“Listen to Your Heart” Campaign

To launch the ultimate fitness earphones, Beats brings together three of the world’s biggest sports icons, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and Shohei Ohtani, for an unprecedented campaign highlighting the powerful connection between passion, performance, and heart. As they each embark on their respective journeys, these three extraordinary athletes push the limits of greatness — driven by one unifying force: their hearts. We witness their relentless pursuit of excellence, where the heartbeat symbolizes determination, focus, and the will to overcome challenges. Powerbeats Pro 2, designed for high performance, mirrors this intensity, offering the perfect blend of power, clarity, and comfort to fuel their training.

"I've been a huge fan of the Powerbeats line since it first launched, and seeing it evolve into the new Powerbeats Pro 2 is incredible. Music has always been a key motivator in my training, and these earphones take an already iconic product to the next level.” — LeBron James

"Even though we come from different sports, what connects us is our shared passion to perform at the highest level. This campaign reflects how true power comes from the heart — how we've all used that inner drive to fuel our journeys and push ourselves throughout our careers." — Lionel Messi

“Getting to be a part of this campaign with LeBron James and Lionel Messi is really special. Tapping in to your heart is important whether you’re an athlete on the biggest stage or just getting started and I’m excited to partner with Beats to help deliver that message.” — Shohei Ohtani

