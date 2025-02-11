Cloudinary Extends Platform with 3D, Allowing Brands to Deliver Immersive Product Experiences with Ease

Cloudinary 3D enables brands to create interactive 3D visuals, augmented reality (AR) experiences, and photorealistic packshots with ease, using a single 3D file. The platform automates time-consuming content creation workflows, helping bring products to market faster and driving stronger customer engagement while reducing return rates and production costs.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the image and video platform that powers the world’s top brands, today announced the launch of Cloudinary 3D, an innovative platform redefining how e-commerce brands showcase their products online. With Cloudinary 3D, a single 3D model powers limitless visual asset variations, enabling businesses to create interactive 3D visuals, augmented reality (AR), and photorealistic packshots with ease. The platform automates time-consuming content creation workflows, enabling faster content velocity and stronger customer engagement, while reducing return rates and visual media production costs.

Research shows that immersive product content can reduce cart abandonment by nearly 50% and reduce returns by nearly a third. By enabling customers to explore every detail of a product—such as size, texture, and design—via interactive 3D viewers and augmented reality, brands can build trust and confidence in purchasing decisions and reduce dissatisfaction and returns. However, most brands have been unable to pursue a 3D strategy because traditional methods and tools for creating these assets are time-consuming, expensive, and incapable of scaling to meet the need.

Cloudinary 3D simplifies and accelerates the creation of immersive experiences enabling brands to create and deliver large volumes of high-quality visual content in less time. By transforming 3D models into photorealistic images and videos, Cloudinary eliminates the need for expensive photoshoots and extensive customization, allowing brands to bring products to market faster with less cost.

Early adopters of Cloudinary 3D have quickly found the platform to deliver significant value to their customers and their business. According to Steve Doll, Director of Web Marketing & UX/UI at Corsair, "Cloudinary 3D has significantly improved how we showcase our products, allowing customers to explore them in AR and truly understand their size and fit. We've seen a lot of customers using Cloudinary’s AR features, and the feedback has been fantastic. The functionality is excellent, and the support from the Cloudinary team has been exceptional. They're a trusted partner for the long term as we continue to enhance our 3D experiences."

Cloudinary 3D offers a range of powerful advantages for e-commerce sites:

Immersive 3D and AR product interactions : Allow customers to view products from every angle and visualize them in their own space, boosting buyer confidence.

: Allow customers to view products from every angle and visualize them in their own space, boosting buyer confidence. Personalized shopping experiences : Enable customers to explore endless variations in color, material, and design.

: Enable customers to explore endless variations in color, material, and design. Photorealistic visuals : Generate high-quality images and videos directly from 3D assets, ensuring consistency across campaigns.

: Generate high-quality images and videos directly from 3D assets, ensuring consistency across campaigns. Developer-friendly integration: API-first design integrates seamlessly with existing workflows, enabling creative and marketing teams to collaborate efficiently.

A detailed overview of these and other features is available on Cloudinary’s website and on the Cloudinary blog.

“We believe immersive 3D content is the future of e-commerce, and Cloudinary 3D makes it accessible for every business, large or small,” said Yair Miranda, General Manager of Cloudinary 3D. “Delivering on our commitment to empower brands to create extraordinary digital experiences, Cloudinary 3D allows brands to greatly simplify their workflows and modify how they go to market—all at a fraction of the cost and complexity.”

