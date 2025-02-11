New Ninja Swirl™ by CREAMi® is the Next Generation of Enjoying Frozen Treats on Your Countertop. The latest innovation from the makers of the viral Ninja® CREAMi® is inspired by fans.

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company and creator of the viral Ninja® CREAMi®, is once again transforming the frozen treat experience for consumers with the launch of the Ninja Swirl™ by CREAMi®. Now, fans, families and ice cream connoisseurs alike can enjoy their favorite frozen desserts two ways, scoop, or swirl - right at home.

With more than 60% of American’s choosing to eat ice cream at home 1, Ninja paired this insight with their innovative mindset to create a new way to enjoy frozen treats at home year-round. The Ninja Swirl™ by CREAMi® is the next generation of the Ninja® CREAMi® that went viral in 2023 for creating unique recipes like protein ice cream and popular store-bought offerings using their favorite ingredients. Now, with the added option to swirl your pints, the Ninja Swirl™ by CREAMi® lets consumers enjoy the ice cream they love from the original product but with new programs that transforms creations into rich, creamy soft serve and more.

Frozen treat enthusiasts can exclusively enjoy 13 one-touch programs and six soft serve elements including traditional soft serve, frozen custard, fruit whip, swirled frozen yogurt and lite ice cream for a one-of-a-kind treat that can be shared with friends and family. Additionally, after seeing the health-conscious community’s adoration for protein ice cream with the Ninja® CREAMi®, the innovation now features a one-spin CreamiFit™ solution that processes lower-calorie, high-protein offerings.

“The viral success of the Ninja® CREAMi® sparked a wave of conversation on social media as consumers explored the endless possibilities to enjoying frozen treats at home,” said Kaitlyn Hebert, Senior Vice President Ninja Marketing. “Our new Ninja Swirl™ by CREAMi® incorporates the innovative hacks our fans uncovered with the original CREAMi® and transformed them into a single, versatile product that operates with the touch of a button. We can’t wait to see the amazing creations our consumers come up with using this product!”

This new launch lets consumers treat themselves to the deliciousness of both hard scoop and soft serve ice cream in one versatile device. Thanks to Ninja’s one-of-a-kind Soft Serve Creamify Technology®, which engineers faster, longer lasting spins, consumers can expect smoother, creamier outputs. To get the perfect Swirl, freeze your favorite bases for 24hrs before use, load into the machine, use the Creamerizer™ Paddle to process your frozen base and pull the Soft Serve handle to create a soft, iconic swirlable texture, top with your favorite garnishes and enjoy.

The Ninja Swirl™ by CREAMi® is now available for $349.99 on NinjaKitchen.com and will start rolling out at retailers nationwide in the Spring. Plans are underway to launch globally in 2025.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,300 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit SharkNinja.com and follow @SharkNinja.

1 America’s Ice Cream Preferences, International Dairy Foods Association (April 2024)