Carey & Co. and Noble Accounting, LLC Join Forces to Expand Nonprofit Support Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carey & Co., a leading provider of outsourced nonprofit leadership, financial management, and operations services, is proud to announce its partnership with Noble Accounting, LLC, a West Coast-based firm specializing in accounting, advisory, and payroll services for nonprofits. This partnership marks a new chapter for both companies and will offer nonprofits a seamless continuum of financial and back-office support—from bookkeeping to CFO-level advisory services as well as fractional HR and Operations. Clients of all sizes will benefit from expanded service offerings, enhanced expertise, and bi-coastal coverage.

“We are excited about joining forces with Noble Accounting and the opportunities it brings,” said Travis Carey, Founder and CEO of Carey & Co. “We’re proud of the solidarity we share with Noble in this partnership. Together, we will continue to provide personalized, reliable support to help nonprofits achieve their missions and serve their communities.”

Noble Accounting will continue to be led by Founder and CEO, Kevin Matthews. Clients can rest assured that the same high-touch, quality service they have come to expect will remain unchanged, now combined with additional expertise and resources nationwide.

“This partnership represents a shared vision for the future of nonprofit support,” said Kevin Matthews, CEO of Noble Accounting. “By combining our resources, we’re not just strengthening our services—we’re creating a foundation that empowers nonprofits to navigate challenges and make a greater impact. It’s a privilege to collaborate with Carey & Co. to further this mission.”

The partnership reflects both companies’ shared commitment to providing nonprofit organizations with the tools and support they need to thrive. By uniting their complementary services, Carey & Co. and Noble Accounting are poised to deliver a more comprehensive solution to nonprofits across the country.

About Carey & Co.

Carey & Co. is a leading provider of outsourced nonprofit leadership. With services spanning fundraising, finance, HR, technology, and executive management, Carey & Co. helps clients streamline operations, maintain transparent finances, and improve strategic decision-making so they can create positive change, drive societal good, and make a meaningful impact. Solely dedicated to the nonprofit sector, Carey & Co. brings industry expertise to help nonprofit leaders address the pressures that keep them up at night.

About Noble Accounting

Noble Accounting, LLC provides a range of financial services specifically tailored for nonprofit organizations. Their offerings include bookkeeping, accounting, CFO advisory services, payroll, and audit preparation. With extensive experience in nonprofit accounting, Noble Accounting is dedicated to helping clients navigate complex financial challenges and improve their overall financial performance.