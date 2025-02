新たな双極性障害研究により、ケトジェニック食が精神的および身体的健康に有益であることが判明

New bipolar disorder study shows that a ketogenic diet leads to mental and physical health benefits. Dr. Iain Campbell, PhD, Baszucki Metabolic Psychiatry Research Fellow, shares how his personal experience alleviating bipolar disorder symptoms through ketosis led to the genesis of a pilot trial published this week in BJPsych Open. Dr. Campbell provides a summary of the report findings while study participants share personal testimonials of their experience. This work highlights the potential of metabolic interventions for mental health conditions. This video is a product of Metabolic Mind, a nonprofit initiative of Baszucki Group. To learn more about metabolic approaches to mental disorders, including ketogenic therapy, visit Metabolic Mind (metabolicmind.org).