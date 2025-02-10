Carbon Robotics Introduces Faster, Lighter and Modular LaserWeeder G2 Product Line.

LaserWeeder G2 is powered by Carbon AI, the most advanced deep learning system for plant detection and identification. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE & TULARE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Robotics, the leader in AI-powered farming, today debuted LaserWeeder G2, its new product line that combines the latest AI, computer vision, robotics and laser technology for precision weed control. LaserWeeder G2’s faster, lighter and modular design makes precision weeding available to more farm sizes, field configurations, crop types and farm budgets around the world. By eliminating the need for hand labor, herbicides and mechanical weed control, the LaserWeeder G2 reduces farmers’ weed control costs by up to 80%, increases crop yields and boosts farm profitability.

“At Tanimura & Antle, we have a long history of implementing cutting-edge innovations throughout our operations in order to drive efficiency, advance sustainability and produce the premium quality fresh produce our customers expect," said Scott Rossi, vice president of northern farming operations at Tanimura & Antle. "The LaserWeeder G2 is another game-changing technology that we have been implementing in our commitment to innovation. By integrating this precision technology into our operations, we are taking another step forward in reducing labor costs, optimizing resources and continuing our legacy of innovation in the industry."

The LaserWeeder G2 product line delivers significant efficiency improvements, operating up to twice as fast as its predecessor to maximize laser-weeded acres per hour. New models are lighter, starting at 4,250 pounds and the 20-foot model is 25% lighter than the original LaserWeeder. This enables LaserWeeder G2 models to be paired with lighter and less expensive tractors, reducing soil compaction and allowing for earlier field entry. Additionally, its modular design supports machine widths ranging from 6.6 to 60 feet, offering flexible configurations to fit diverse farm requirements and budgets.

The LaserWeeder G2 incorporates advanced technologies to maximize performance and reliability. Its powerful new 240-watt lasers reduce shoot times, enabling growers to cover more acres in less time. Upgraded NVIDIA graphic processing units (GPUs) accelerate image processing for precise and accurate weeding. High-resolution cameras with enhanced optics ensure clear and detailed visualization. The 100% liquid-cooled system maintains consistent and dependable operation in all conditions, day or night. With Starlink high-speed internet, the LaserWeeder G2 product line supports fast model updates and seamless image uploads.

With new size options and a range of price points, the LaserWeeder G2 brings laser weeding within reach for more farmers around the globe. Available configurations include:

Specialty Vegetable Crops and Herb Models

LaserWeeder G2 200

Width: 6.6 feet (2.0 meters)

Weight: 4,250 pounds (1,928 kilograms)

Description: Ideal for smaller farms, its compact size makes it easier to transport.

LaserWeeder G2 400

Width: 13.3 feet (4.0 meters)

Weight: 6,000 pounds (2,722 kilograms)

Description: A versatile mid-size model capable of handling diverse crop types and field layouts.

LaserWeeder G2 600

Width: 20 feet (6.1 meters)

Weight: 7,200 pounds (3,266 kilograms)

Description: The next generation of Carbon Robotics’ industry-leading LaserWeeder, designed for a wide range of specialty vegetable and herb crops.

Broadacre Organic Corn and Soybean Models

LaserWeeder G2 1200

Width: 40 feet (12.2 meters)

Weight: 12,000 pounds (5,443 kilograms)

Description: Specifically designed for organic corn and soybean operations, this model introduces the first broadacre weeding solution that does not disturb crops or soil, significantly increasing yields.

LaserWeeder G2 1800

Width: 60 feet (18.3 meters)

Weight: 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms)

Description: Built for large-scale organic corn and soybean operations, it integrates seamlessly with farming operations standardized on 60-foot-wide farming equipment.

"LaserWeeder G2 is a huge leap forward. Designed with Carbon AI, the new product line benefits from years of learning in real-world farm fields and conditions,” said Paul Mikesell, CEO and founder of Carbon Robotics. “All of the hardware components are upgraded. This was an incredible feat by our world-class engineering, product and field teams. I’m extremely proud of this new technology and how it will help farmers set a new standard in farm profitability and sustainability."

Powered by Carbon AI, the most advanced deep learning system for plant detection and identification, the LaserWeeder G2 utilizes a growing dataset of over 40 million plants labeled from three continents. To date, it has helped growers laser weed over 250,000 acres, eliminating over 15 billion weeds across 100+ different crops.

The LaserWeeder fleet operates with unified software and is controlled by an intuitive iPad operator app. Farmers can access detailed performance metrics, including crop data and intelligence on weeds, through the Carbon Ops Center and the mobile Carbon Companion App, ensuring streamlined operations and actionable insights.

All LaserWeeder G2 units are designed and manufactured at Carbon Robotics’ newly opened, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in eastern Washington State, USA.

To learn more about Carbon Robotics and how it's driving the future of farming, visit https://carbonrobotics.com/.

About Carbon Robotics

Carbon Robotics, the leader in AI-powered farming, empowers farmers to cut costs, increase production and boost profits with precision agriculture products. Its LaserWeeder G2 product line combines computer vision, AI deep learning technology, robotics and lasers to identify and eliminate weeds with millimeter accuracy, cutting weed control costs by 80% and increasing crop yield and quality. LaserWeeders are in operation by leading growers across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. For more information, visit https://carbonrobotics.com/.