SAM Companies to Showcase Advanced Geospatial Solutions at Geo Week 2025

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAM, a leader in providing professional geospatial and inspection solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Geo Week 2025, February 10-12, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. SAM will be showcasing its latest advancements in geospatial technologies at booth #512, where visitors can learn more about SAM's innovative approach to land surveying, LiDAR solutions, and more.

In addition to its presence at booth #512, SAM is proud to join Teledyne Geospatial for the official launch of Fathom, the world’s fastest and most intuitive airborne coastal mapping solution. The launch event will take place at Teledyne’s booth #1227 at 3:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2025. As early adopters of Fathom, SAM will be on hand to share their insights on how this cutting-edge technology is enhancing their geospatial capabilities and enabling more efficient workflows in a range of industries.

SAM will also highlight its industry-leading services, including aerial mapping, hydrographic surveying, and advanced LiDAR solutions. Visitors to the SAM booth will have the opportunity to learn about how SAM’s technology, combined with its unmatched expertise, helps clients make informed, data-driven decisions that support the safety, reliability, and sustainability of critical infrastructure.

SAM continues to expand its technology offerings, providing unparalleled precision and reliability for surveying, mapping, and inspection services. Geo Week 2025 will be a great opportunity for SAM to engage with industry leaders and demonstrate its commitment to innovation and excellence.

About SAM Companies

SAM is a leading provider of spatial data for decision support, serving utilities, transportation, and infrastructure-focused clients. As the most technically advanced professional Geospatial and Inspection solutions firm in North America, SAM uses advanced scientific methods to capture and analyze infrastructure and environmental conditions with unrivaled speed and accuracy, providing its partners with business insights for informed business decisions that ensure the safety, sustainability, and reliability of critical infrastructure. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.