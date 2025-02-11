Jensen Precast Is Now Jensen Infrastructure to Reflect Expanding Capabilities

Infrastructure is what we do. Now, it's who we are. See the Jensen journey.

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jensen Precast, a leading provider of construction and engineering solutions since 1968, today announced the company has changed its name to Jensen Infrastructure to better reflect its expanding capabilities. Along with the high quality precast concrete products the company has provided to customers since its founding, Jensen Infrastructure now offers a broader range of materials, including metal, fiberglass, polymer, and HDPE liner solutions. Additionally, its expanded product lines include reinforced concrete pipe, box culvert, utility enclosures, prestressed concrete posts, stormwater management solutions, and more.

“We believe our new name better reflects our position in the industry as the one stop shop for your infrastructure needs,” said Eric Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of Jensen Infrastructure. “Rest assured, we’re still the same family owned and operated business our customers have come to know firsthand. We remain committed to delivering the expertise, reliability, and service you expect from us for all your project needs.”

In addition to expanded capabilities, Jensen Infrastructure’s in-house engineering team delivers the expertise and responsiveness to keep projects moving. As part of the company’s transition from Jensen Precast, its engineering services are now a key focus, providing fast turnaround stamped drawings, complete submittal packages, and custom engineered solutions to ensure efficiency and precision at every stage.

With manufacturing facilities in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Washington, the company serves commercial, residential, and municipal customers with standard and custom products engineered, manufactured, and delivered to project sites.

“For more than 50 years, our family business has helped customers build with confidence using high quality precast concrete products,” Jensen said. “But we know infrastructure projects today demand more than just concrete. That’s why we decided to invest in providing solutions using best in class materials needed for today’s growing infrastructure projects.”

Jensen Infrastructure engineers and manufactures concrete pipe, box culvert, handholes, light pole bases, septic systems, pump stations and macerator vaults, interceptors and separators, stormwater management systems, retaining walls and concrete fences, orchard and vineyard solutions, transportation and parking infrastructure, and fiberglass trench covers, ground sleeves, and cable junction and looping pedestals.

Visit www.jenseninfrastructure.com to request a project quote, consult with an engineer, order agency approved products, and more.