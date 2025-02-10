T-Mobile Starlink Beta Takes Off. T-Mobile Starlink is solving wireless’ biggest pain point — mobile dead zones. T-Mobile Starlink is the first and only space-based mobile network in the U.S. that automatically connects to your phone in areas no cellular network reaches. The beta is now open for absolutely everyone — yes, even Verizon and AT&T customers — to register for free access until July. (Graphic: Business Wire)

T-Mobile Starlink Beta Takes Off. T-Mobile Starlink is solving wireless’ biggest pain point — mobile dead zones. T-Mobile Starlink is the first and only space-based mobile network in the U.S. that automatically connects to your phone in areas no cellular network reaches. The beta is now open for absolutely everyone — yes, even Verizon and AT&T customers — to register for free access until July. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minutes ago, during the country’s largest annual sporting event, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) introduced the next big thing in wireless — T-Mobile Starlink — to tens of millions of football fans. Now in public beta, this breakthrough service, developed in partnership with Starlink, uses straight-out-of-a-sci-fi-movie satellite and mobile communications technology to help keep people connected — even you, Verizon and AT&T customers — in the more than 500,000 square miles of the country unreached by any carrier’s earth-bound cell towers. That’s nearly the size of two Texases!

T-Mobile Starlink uses specially configured satellites with Direct-to-Cell capabilities orbiting the Earth 200+ miles up in space and traveling at over 17,000 miles per hour to deliver cell phone signals — text messages for now with picture messages, data and voice calls coming later — to and from locations traditional cell towers can’t reach (aka mobile dead zones).

“T-Mobile Starlink is the first and only space-based mobile network in the US that automatically connects to your phone so you can be connected even where no cellular network reaches. It’s a massive technical achievement and an absolute game changer for ALL wireless users,” said Mike Sievert, President and CEO, T-Mobile. “We’re still in the early days — I don’t want to overhype the experience during a beta test — but we’re officially putting ‘no bars’ on notice. Dead zones, your days are numbered at the Un-carrier.”

If you can see the sky, you’re connected

The beauty of the service is its simplicity: users don’t need to do anything out of the ordinary. When a user’s cell phone gets out of range of a cell tower, the phone automatically connects to the T-Mobile Starlink network. No need to manually connect. Messages are sent and received just as they are today on a traditional network, even group texts and reactions. And it works on most smartphones from the last four years. It’s not limited to a few smartphones or operating systems.

And to double down on keeping all people connected, T-Mobile Starlink also broadcasts Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) nationwide to anyone in range of the signal and with a compatible device.

Satellite-based WEA service helps ensure everyone — even outside of terrestrial coverage, as long as they are in range of a T-Mobile Starlink satellite — can receive critical, potentially life-saving messages directly to their phone. Whether in remote areas like hiking trails or in areas impacted by severe weather or by natural disasters, more people now have access to the WEA broadcast when they need it most.

The beta is free until July at which point T-Mobile Starlink will be included at no extra cost on Go5G Next (including variations like Go5G Next 55+), T-Mobile’s best plan. Business customers will also get T-Mobile Starlink at no extra cost on Go5G Business Next, first responder agencies on T-Priority plans and other select premium rate plans. T-Mobile customers on any other plan can add the service for $15/month per line.

Through February, T-Mobile customers who have registered for the beta can secure a $10/month per line Early Adopter Discount, 33% off the full price.

AT&T and Verizon customers hate dead zones, too

When your service is amazing and different, you want as many people to try it as possible. T-Mobile is giving AT&T and Verizon customers the opportunity to try out T-Mobile Starlink satellite service on their existing phones. With T-Mobile Starlink, every compatible smartphone can turn into a satellite phone — no fancy equipment needed. During the beta period, Verizon and AT&T customers can experience T-Mobile Starlink text messaging for free, and once the service launches in July, it will be available for $20/month per line.

T-Mobile Starlink Beta Registration

The beta phase gives T-Mobile the means to test the service gradually before launching in July to the hundreds of millions of wireless users who can benefit from our vision of nearly ubiquitous coverage.

Everyone on any carrier — including businesses and first responders — can sign up for the beta. Users will be enrolled on an ongoing basis to help test the system and provide feedback before launching in July.

More details and consumer registration can be found here.

Businesses and first responder agencies can register here.

A Vision for Universal Coverage

As T-Mobile and Starlink continue to work towards eliminating mobile deadzones, the companies welcome wireless providers from around the world to join their growing alliance, which aims to provide reciprocal roaming for all participating carriers. So far, KDDI (Japan), Telstra (Australia), Optus (Australia), One NZ (New Zealand), Salt (Switzerland), Entel (Chile & Peru), Rogers (Canada) and Kyivstar (Ukraine) are among the providers that have signed on to join the cause and launch satellite-to-mobile technology. Learn more about the alliance and how providers can join at direct.starlink.com.

For background on how T-Mobile and SpaceX have worked together to overcome the technical challenges of bringing satellite connectivity to smartphones, read more from Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Anyone with a compatible device is eligible for T-Mobile Starlink Beta trial; limited spots available. Developing technology available in most areas, most of the time; ultimately available in most outdoor areas where you can see the sky. Early Adopter Discount: Limited time offer; subject to change. $10/mo. for service beginning in July 2025 and renews automatically each month until cancelled. Cancel anytime in the T-Life App. For Go5G plans, sales tax and regulatory fees included in monthly rate plan price; for Essentials plan, monthly Regulatory Programs (RPF) & Telco Recovery Fee (TRF) totaling $3.49 per voice line ($0.50 for RPF & $2.99 for TRF) applies.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.