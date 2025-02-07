e.l.f. Makes a New Play on Big Game Viewing to Throw the Ultimate Watch Party for the Community

e.l.f. debuts “The E.L.F. TIME Show,” an innovative second-screen companion experience running parallel to the Big Game with an all-star host lineup led by sportscaster Suzy Shuster, actress and comedian Yvonne Orji and drag queen Heidi N Closet.

e.l.f. debuts “The E.L.F. TIME Show,” an innovative second-screen companion experience running parallel to the Big Game with an all-star host lineup led by sportscaster Suzy Shuster, actress and comedian Yvonne Orji and drag queen Heidi N Closet. (Photo: Business Wire)

e.l.f. debuts “The E.L.F. TIME Show,” an innovative second-screen companion experience running parallel to the Big Game with an all-star host lineup led by sportscaster Suzy Shuster, actress and comedian Yvonne Orji and drag queen Heidi N Closet. (Photo: Business Wire)

e.l.f. debuts “The E.L.F. TIME Show,” an innovative second-screen companion experience running parallel to the Big Game with an all-star host lineup led by sportscaster Suzy Shuster, actress and comedian Yvonne Orji and drag queen Heidi N Closet. (Photo: Business Wire)

e.l.f. debuts “The E.L.F. TIME Show,” an innovative second-screen companion experience running parallel to the Big Game with an all-star host lineup led by sportscaster Suzy Shuster, actress and comedian Yvonne Orji and drag queen Heidi N Closet.

e.l.f. debuts “The E.L.F. TIME Show,” an innovative second-screen companion experience running parallel to the Big Game with an all-star host lineup led by sportscaster Suzy Shuster, actress and comedian Yvonne Orji and drag queen Heidi N Closet.

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Big Game is here, and e.l.f. (NYSE: ELF) is making a new play, joining the live viewing experience and inviting the community to its pioneering first live watch party “The E.L.F. TIME Show.”

The beauty brand known for disrupting norms, shaping culture and connecting communities is committed to meeting every eye, lip and face wherever they are – and research shows that 70% of Americans use an average of two or more media platforms during the Big Game.*

All the action at the “E.L.F. TIME Show” on Sunday, Feb. 9 further amplifies the sticky bond e.l.f. has made with the football community throughout the season through the “eyes. lips. face. fandom.” campaign that celebrates fan-favorite Power Grip Primer, the No. 1 SKU in mass cosmetics**

“With our viewing party, we unleash an e.l.f. twist on democratizing access to sports fandom. We always want to be with the community, literally where they are as their tried-and-true bestie,” said Laurie Lam, e.l.f. Beauty’s Chief Brand Officer. “And what do besties do on Big Game day? They have e.l.f.ing fun!”

Enjoy the cheesesteaks and BBQ and experience the Big Game with the e.l.f. made entertainment roster:

“The E.L.F. TIME Show”

“The E.L.F. TIME Show,” an innovative second-screen companion experience running parallel to the Big Game, has an all-star host lineup led by sportscaster Suzy Shuster, actress and comedian Yvonne Orji and drag queen Heidi N Closet. The trio will bring fun and gripping commentary and keep the party going – including giveaways – while Christopher Kouros, as “Klaus” reports from New Orleans. Watch live across e.l.f.’s channels on TikTok, Twitch, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon and elfcosmetics.com.

Who is Klaus?

e.l.f. recently released “e.l.f. von zehn,” a global campaign first launched in the German market that puts real product reviews through outrageously literal and seriously funny lab tests. Klaus is e.l.f.’s new “Chief Science Officer”, who awarded e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer, Halo Glow Liquid Filter, Lash Xtndr Mascara and Glow Reviver Lip Oil an “e.l.f. von zehn” – which translates to 11 out of 10!

“e.l.f. von zehn created a product rating scale for our global community, upholding a shared value of premium quality,” said Lam. “Why stop there? Let’s normalize the bizarre and apply Klaus’ rating system to New Orleans and its attractions.”

Democratizing access

During the Big Game, the “e.l.f. von zehn” spot will air on Tubi, which provides free entertainment to 100+ million monthly active users. e.l.f. will be the only participating beauty brand in Tubi’s live Big Game programming, a first for the streaming service.

e.l.f. is the first brand sponsoring Tubi's recently launched shoppable experience, allowing viewers to shop their e.l.f. favorites directly on shop.tubi.tv without disrupting their viewing experience.

More of a puppy fan?

e.l.f. is the Official Cosmetics Partner of Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XXI, also on Sunday. e.l.f.’s “eyes.lips.face.fandom” ad spot will air during the four-legged sporting event on Animal Planet, Discovery and TBS. This partnership raises awareness for shelter pets and reinforces e.l.f.’s vegan and cruelty-free values.

History of total disruption:

e.l.f. is no stranger to making noise at the Big Game. In 2023, as one of the only beauty brands to show up in front of one of the largest TV audiences, e.l.f. disrupted with a sticky ad that showed everybody that beauty belongs everywhere. Last year, “Judge Beauty” delivered a verdict at the Big Game that it’s a “crime” to overpay for makeup. This year, e.l.f. takes a multi-pronged, disruptive, never-been-done before approach to the Big Game that reflects the e.l.f. ethos to bring the best of beauty to every eye, lip and face.

Tune in across our channels Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT:

Amazon

Instagram

TikTok

Twitch

YouTube

*From AdTaxi, 2025 Super Bowl Survey.

** "*e.l.f. Cosmetics claim based on data reported by NielsenIQ through its Scantrack Service for the Mass Market Color Cosmetics category for the 52-week period ending December 28, 2024 for the US xAOC channel according to e.l.f. Cosmetics custom product hierarchy. Copyright © 2024, Nielsen Consumer, LLC."

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free and we have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.