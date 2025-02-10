ShadowDragon Sets a New Standard in Link Analysis, Monitoring, & OSINT by Launching Multilingual Suite

HOOVER, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShadowDragon, a leader in digital investigations and open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, today announced the launch of Horizon in multiple languages. Effective immediately, this flagship tool—previously available in English—is now fully localized in Spanish, French, Italian, and German, with additional languages slated for release in the coming months. By expanding language support, ShadowDragon becomes the first in the industry to offer a comprehensive suite of advanced OSINT capabilities designed to serve a wide range of global investigators, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies.

“ShadowDragon has always led the way in building robust OSINT solutions that keep pace with today’s complex global landscape,” said Daniel Clemens, CEO and Founder of ShadowDragon. “By providing our solutions in multiple languages, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting investigations, data scientists, business intelligence, and robust due diligence processes around the world—particularly in regions where language barriers have historically affected use of advanced data visualization tools. We spent a long time building this component to allow analysts to collect, analyze and investigate data and tell the story in their own language.”

Why This Matters for Global Investigations

Accelerated Case Resolution

With user interfaces, documentation, and workflows now available in Spanish, French, Italian, and German, local and cross-border investigative teams can focus on gathering actionable intelligence — leading to quicker resolutions. Enhanced Collaboration Across Borders

International investigations often involve partners from diverse linguistic backgrounds. Harmonizing data and workflows in multiple languages removes communication hurdles, yielding more reliable intelligence and smoother cooperation. Industry-First Multilingual OSINT Leader

As the first OSINT provider to fully localize its core offerings across these major languages, ShadowDragon sets a new standard for accessibility and operational readiness in digital investigations.

Commitment to Global Customers

This launch underscores ShadowDragon’s long-term dedication to serving a diverse, international client base that requires cutting-edge OSINT solutions. Users can rely on in-language technical support, ongoing product updates, and comprehensive educational resources to help them get the most out of these new language capabilities from day one.

About ShadowDragon

ShadowDragon provides comprehensive digital tools for modern investigations, open source intelligence collection, tailored monitoring, and investigative platform for cyber investigative resources and training for use by private companies, intelligence gathering professionals, law enforcement, and government. The U.S.-based company delivers open-source intelligence (OSINT) from over 200 networks including social media platforms, chat rooms, forums, historical datasets, and the dark web. The company monitors malware history, data breach dumps, and other areas for active cyber threats. These data collection and analytic tools help defend against malicious acts in the digital and physical world. For more information, visit www.shadowdragon.io. Visit the ShadowDragon Trust Center for details about the company’s approach to “OSINT for good.”

For more information on ShadowDragon’s multilingual product suite or upcoming language releases, visit www.shadowdragon.io.