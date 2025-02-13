Integrated Dermatology Partners with Four Seasons Dermatology, adding four locations in New York and Vermont with Rutland, VT Expansion Set for Early This Year

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Dermatology, the country’s largest independent dermatology provider, has partnered with Four Seasons Dermatology, led by Steven Partilo, MD, MPH, adding four new locations to its growing national network. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Partilo, Four Seasons Dermatology began with an office in Colchester, Vermont, and has expanded to include additional locations in Middlebury and Waterbury, Vermont, and Plattsburgh, New York, with plans to expand to Rutland, Vermont early this year.

The practice, one of the oldest and largest in Vermont, provides a full spectrum of dermatologic care, including medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, all tailored to deliver exceptional, personalized patient experiences. Dr. Partilo, a board-certified dermatologist with over 20 years of experience, leads a team of seven physicians dedicated to addressing diverse patient needs. Four Seasons Dermatology specializes in expert medical and surgical care, with a focus on early skin cancer detection, customized treatment, and advanced Mohs surgery.

"Dr. Partilo and his team’s dedication to providing personalized treatment and fostering long-term relationships with patients made Four Seasons Dermatology the ideal partner for Integrated Dermatology," said Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Queen. "Dr. Partilo's expertise and passion for dermatology align perfectly with our mission to bring high-quality, accessible care to patients across the country. With the addition of these four locations and a fifth on the way, we are expanding access and reaching even more patients who can benefit from top-tier dermatology.”

Integrated Dermatology, a family-owned company established in 2004, operates practices in 28 states across the U.S. The company offers dermatologists a unique partnership model that includes profit-sharing, control over operational and medical decisions, and a significant wealth creation opportunity.

“For over two decades, we have worked hard to establish a reputation for excellence in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Partilo. “Partnering with Integrated Dermatology allows us to build on that foundation, expand access to the best dermatologic care, and continue delivering personalized, high-quality treatment to our patients.”

A native of Rochester, New York, Dr. Partilo completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Colorado Boulder, before earning a Master of Public Health degree from Columbia University. He then earned his medical degree at the University of Vermont and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Rochester.

For more information about Integrated Dermatology, visit https://mydermgroup.com. To learn more about Four Seasons Dermatology, visit https://www.skinvt.com.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Integrated Dermatology is one of the largest providers of dermatology services, empowering doctors nationwide through practice acquisitions, physician partnerships and new practice formations. Founded in 2004, the company operates in more than 28 states and enables its dermatologists to maintain their medical autonomy. With a doctor-driven philosophy and focus on high-quality patient care, Integrated Dermatology provides unparalleled back-office support, including accounting, payroll, human resources and much more. The company also offers career opportunities for dermatologists seeking to join an established practice. For additional information, visit mydermgroup.com.