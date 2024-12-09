The Public Interest Judicial Agreement signed by Orano Mining Ends PNF Proceedings

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Orano Mining, an Orano Group company founded in 2018, has entered into a public interest judicial agreement (CJIP) with the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office to strengthen its compliance program, which has been in place since its creation.

The validation of this agreement by the President of the Paris Judicial Tribunal on December 9 occurred following several years of cooperation between the company and the judicial authorities. It brings to an end proceedings initiated prior to the company's creation, concerning activities of the former Areva group, without admission of liability.

As a responsible mining player, Orano Mining is pleased to be making a long-term contribution to compliance issues in its industry.

