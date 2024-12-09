AECOM appointed by Thames Water to new £400 million professional services framework

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced its appointment by Thames Water to a new professional services framework in the UK. This new £400 million framework, FA1980, covers asset, capital and engineering professional services, and brings together a series of separate Thames Water frameworks under a single package. Thames Water is the utility responsible for the water supply and waste-water treatment across much of south-east England, including London and the Thames Valley.

This new framework will aid the utility’s efforts to improve water and wastewater services, upgrade infrastructure, prevent leakages and pollution, and enhance the environment, as it seeks to deliver its overall 2025-2030 business plan for the UK’s Asset Management Plan Period 8 (AMP8) regulatory period.

“We’re proud to support Thames Water’s modernization and sustainability objectives as we extend our critical role in delivering AMP8 upgrades across the UK,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “AECOM stands as the industry’s top water supply firm, and our teams possess the unsurpassed technical capabilities and local track record needed to assist Thames Water in transforming a vast array of infrastructure that serves approximately 16 million customers.”

AECOM has won a position as the lead consultant on three lots under FA1980, with Arcadis and GHD serving as subconsultants. AECOM has also been appointed as a subconsultant on a fourth lot under a workshare agreement with Arcadis serving as lead. The new framework will run for a five-year period, with an option to extend for a further three years.

“This appointment is the latest step in our long-standing relationship with Thames Water, building on our work on previous frameworks while providing AECOM with the opportunity to expand our services on this new one,” says Colin Wood, chief executive of AECOM’s Europe and India region. “We continue to expand our presence in the water sector, providing strategic advice and technical expertise to help our clients deliver efficient, resilient and impactful outcomes. The expanded FA1980 framework enables us to bring our full breadth of specialist services to support Thames Water in the delivery of its asset and capital delivery programs.”

The three lots AECOM is leading include multi-disciplinary services, infrastructure-related engineering services and resources, and environmental services and resources, including secondment of personnel to Thames Water. The fourth lot, where AECOM is subconsultant, covers non-infrastructure-related engineering services and resources.

Preetinder Dhanoa, Capital Procurement Business Partner at Thames Water, said: “We are delighted to confirm these critical framework awards, which will be used to source asset engineering and capital professional services that are critical to the success of Thames Water’s AMP8 programme. This agreement will introduce a number of improvements to our previous arrangements, including driving value through innovation and partnership working.”

The FA1300 framework, which AECOM had been appointed to prior to this restructuring, is among the Thames Water frameworks being combined into this new effort, and AECOM currently has 20 members of staff on secondment with Thames Water under this framework.

