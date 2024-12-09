Fraikin and Samsara Extend Successful Collaboration Across Europe

LONDON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fraikin Group, Europe’s largest Full Service Operation Lease company, is extending its long-standing collaboration with Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, as part of its increased investment in digitalising and decarbonising its fleet.

Following the deployment of Samsara AI Dash Cams, Asset Gateways, Door Monitors, Environmental Monitors, and Vehicle Gateways in 5,000+ vehicles in the UK, Fraikin is integrating Samsara’s cutting-edge AI technologies across 60,000 vehicles throughout its European operations.

For example, Fraikin is integrating advanced data and AI technologies into NeXa®, its flagship fleet management platform, to deliver a top-of-class solution for its customers. By leveraging Samsara’s real-time data and telematics, Fraikin is able to optimise its fleet maintenance across Europe, allowing for more precise tracking of vehicle health, maintenance, and improved operational efficiency. This integration will enhance Fraikin’s current services, providing fleet managers with actionable insights to reduce downtime, improve fuel efficiency, and streamline overall fleet operations.

Samsara’s integration positions Fraikin as a leader in fleet decarbonisation. With Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform, Fraikin can support its customers on their journey to zero-emission transport, providing the tools and data necessary to transition to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and other alternative fuel solutions.

This technology will also serve as an essential component for Fraikin’s upcoming eMSP (e-Mobility Service Provider) services, offering a seamless customer experience as it migrates to sustainable transport options. By combining NeXa® with Samsara’s capabilities, Fraikin is not only improving its current fleet management, but also setting the stage for future innovations, helping its customers achieve their sustainability goals while maintaining top-tier service standards.

Fraikin Group CEO, Yves Pétin, said: "Samsara plays a critical part in Fraikin's mission to lead the future of sustainable fleet management. With over 80 years of experience, we are now deploying cutting-edge technology across 60,000+ vehicles, empowering our customers with real-time data to optimise fleet operations and reduce their environmental impact.

“This collaboration is a key step in our expansion, ensuring we deliver premium, customer-focused solutions while supporting the transition to zero-emission fleets. At Fraikin, we’re building the future of fleet management together with our customers."

Fraikin Group CDO, Edward Breedveld, added: “Digital transformation and decarbonisation are central to our strategy, and Samsara has played a crucial role in helping us build a standardised, future-proofed, and innovative platform. With this technology, we are greatly expanding our real-time data insights to optimise operations, minimise environmental impact, and ensure our vehicles meet the highest safety standards.”

Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara, stated: “Fraikin’s commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with Samsara’s mission to drive efficiency, safety and sustainability in physical operations. Together, we’re optimising the performance of fleet-based businesses and driving the future of smarter transportation.”

About Fraikin Group

Fraikin is a European leader in full-service operational leasing and rental solutions, specializing in fleet management for a wide range of industries. With over 80 years of experience, Fraikin provides tailored solutions across 10 countries, managing a fleet of more than 60,000 vehicles. The company supports customers in markets including transportation, logistics, retail, construction, utilities, and energy.

Fraikin's mission is to shape the future of fleet performance by offering innovative, sustainable, and customer-centric solutions. With a focus on fleet decarbonization and advanced digital technologies, Fraikin empowers businesses to optimize operations, reduce environmental impact, and transition seamlessly to zero-emission transport options, such as Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). Fraikin’s commitment to operational excellence and sustainability is at the core of its customer promise: “You Drive, We Care.”

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organisations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc.