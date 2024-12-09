Macquarie Asset Management announces partnership with Dow to launch Diamond Infrastructure Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macquarie Asset Management today announced that a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 40% equity stake in select U.S. Gulf Coast infrastructure assets of Dow Inc. (“Dow”) (NYSE: DOW).

This new partnership, Diamond Infrastructure Solutions (“Diamond”), will be a specialist infrastructure provider to Dow and other industrial customers at its five locations in Texas and Louisiana, offering comprehensive services to its tenants with a focus on world class efficiency, reliability and safety. As a dedicated infrastructure company, Diamond will be a new business model with greater strategic focus on operational efficiencies and new customer acquisition.

Diamond is comprised of certain non-product producing assets (power and steam production, pipelines, environmental operations and general site infrastructure) located at five of Dow’s manufacturing sites in the U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC): Freeport, Texas City, and Seadrift in Texas, as well as Plaquemine and St. Charles in Louisiana. Pipeline and storage assets span across the USGC with connections to major natural gas, NGL and olefin hubs.

“As a long-term owner of essential infrastructure, we recognize the value that can be unlocked through the development of infrastructure platforms like Diamond Infrastructure Solutions,” said Ben Way, Global Head of Macquarie Asset Management. “We believe that our significant infrastructure experience and capabilities, coupled with Dow’s operational excellence, will deliver additional efficiencies and long-term growth.”

Macquarie Asset Management is a leading global infrastructure asset manager with a focus on operational excellence. It prioritizes investments in high quality, essential assets that can be improved over time and deliver growth and reliable service to customers, as well as the health and safety of employees. Macquarie Asset Management has specific experience in managing and operating industrial parks, regulated utilities and other industry-oriented infrastructure platforms. Over the last 21 years, Macquarie Asset Management has invested or committed more than $US21 billion in 54 portfolio companies across the Americas region.1

“Today’s announcement demonstrates Dow’s ongoing commitment to value maximizing actions across our portfolio,” said Jim Fitterling, chair and chief executive officer of Dow. “This transaction further strengthens our financial flexibility and enables continued cash deployment towards the most attractive opportunities that will create long-term value for our stakeholders. We are confident that Macquarie is the right industrially minded partner due to our shared values to ensure the ongoing safe and reliable operations of these assets to support Dow and industrial customers across the U.S. Gulf Coast.”

Dow expects to receive initial cash proceeds of approximately $US2.4 billion based on the sale of its 40% minority equity stake with the potential to generate cash proceeds up to approximately $US3.0 billion for a 49% minority equity stake. Macquarie Asset Management will have the option to increase its equity share to 49% within six months of closing. Dow and Macquarie Asset Management expect to close the transaction in the first half of 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

BMO Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to Macquarie Asset Management and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager, integrated across public and private markets. Trusted by institutions, governments, foundations and individuals to manage approximately $US633 billion in assets, we provide a diverse range of investment solutions including real assets, real estate, credit and equities & multi-asset.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory, and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs over 20,600 people in 34 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

All figures as at 30 September 2024.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world’s leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. ​​​​Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

1 Total count of distinct infrastructure businesses (realized and unrealized) owned by private infrastructure funds investing in the U.S., Canada, and Other Americas as of April 10, 2024