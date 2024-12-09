FPT and RWE Sign 5-Year Master Service Agreement to Drive Innovation and Sustainability

The signing ceremony took place in Essen, Germany, with the participation of Ms. Katja van Doren, Member of the Executive Board of RWE AG (L), Mdm. Chu Thi Thanh Ha, FPT Software Chairwoman (R), and senior leaders of both companies. (Photo: Business Wire)

The signing ceremony took place in Essen, Germany, with the participation of Ms. Katja van Doren, Member of the Executive Board of RWE AG (L), Mdm. Chu Thi Thanh Ha, FPT Software Chairwoman (R), and senior leaders of both companies. (Photo: Business Wire)

ESSEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT has signed a five-year Master Service Agreement (MSA) with RWE, further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two companies. The agreement aims to advance technological innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth, supporting RWE’s ambitious initiatives in IT/OT convergence, renewable energy, and data-driven solutions.

The signing ceremony in Essen, Germany, marks the beginning of an enhanced collaboration where FPT will provide a robust offshore utilization strategy through its Offshore Delivery Center. This will enable cost-effective, scalable solutions tailored to RWE’s evolving needs. Additionally, FPT will establish a local Center of Excellence (CoE) focused on providing PMO & Consulting Services.

With this partnership, FPT and RWE are set to accelerate their shared vision of transforming the energy sector. FPT’s Offshore Delivery Center will enable RWE to scale its resources effectively, providing solutions that meet their dynamic needs, while the establishment of the Center of Excellence will deliver additional PMO & Consulting practices automation practices that will improve operational efficiency and ROI. FPT will also support RWE’s business expansion into IT/OT convergence, renewable energy, and advanced data and AI solutions, helping them stay at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.

The agreement between FPT and RWE will further strengthen the partnership, which includes contributions to the RWE Academy, loyalty programs for key experts, and an innovation budget focused on AI and automation. These efforts underscore FPT’s commitment to supporting RWE’s growth and fostering a culture of learning, resilience, and forward-thinking.

Mdm. Chu Thi Thanh Ha, Chairwoman of FPT Software, FPT Corporation, said: “This agreement reflects our strategic focus on partnering with European businesses to accelerate innovation in critical sectors like renewable energy and green transformation, tackling the complex challenges of sustainability. With workforce development as a key pillar in FPT’s strategy, we are confident in building a capable, future-ready IT talent pool that can meet the evolving demands of partners like RWE to create lasting values for businesses and society alike.”

Mr. Dzung Tran, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Software Europe, FPT Corporation, commented: “Today’s signing represents a key milestone in our collaboration with RWE and reinforces our commitment to driving digital transformation and energy transformation across Europe. Building on FPT’s strengths and know-how from a decade of partnership with RWE, we can deliver more sustainable values to RWE and its customers, supporting our partner’s growth while strengthening our presence in the European market.”

Ms. Gülnaz Öneş, Chief Information Officer of RWE AG, said: “As a leading energy company, RWE is committed to leveraging innovative digital solutions to enhance its operational excellence. Today's signing with FPT Software is an integral part of our digital transformation journey. By combining our industry expertise with FPT Software’s capabilities, we are able to integrate our digital business and production systems and implement data-driven solutions to drive sustainable growth in the energy sector.”

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information about global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

About RWE

RWE is leading the way to a clean energy world. With its investment and growth strategy, Growing Green, RWE is contributing significantly to the success of the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the energy system. Around 20,000 employees work for the company in almost 30 countries worldwide. RWE is already one of the leading companies in the field of renewable energy. RWE is investing billions of euros in expanding its generation portfolio, particularly in offshore and onshore wind, solar energy, and batteries. It is perfectly complemented by its global energy trading business. RWE is decarbonising its business in line with the 1.5-degree reduction pathway and will phase out coal by 2030. RWE will be net-zero by 2040. Fully in line with the company’s purpose - Our energy for a sustainable life.